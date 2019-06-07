Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
Sony PlayStation’s Days of Play sale kicks off with big discounts before E3 2019

Discounts on several games including Marvel's Spider-man, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and more.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 18:06:05 IST

Sony has officially started PlayStation's 'Days of Play' sale on the PlayStation Store. The sale offers huge discounts on several popular game titles and 30 percent off on PlayStation Plus membership. It ends on 18 June at 4.29 am IST.

Game controller for Sony PlayStation.

While internationally the Days of Play sale includes discounts on consoles, the discounts are limited to only games in India. As stated by Twitter user Rishi Alwani, an ongoing summer promotion of the PS4 has been extended until the end of June to coincide with the sale.

The PS4 Pro 1 TB version is priced at Rs 38,710 and it can be bought on Amazon India and Flipkart (Rs 35,990) as well. On the lower end side, the PS4 Slim 500 GB version has a great deal running on Amazon India and Flipkart offering Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo Sport and Uncharted 4 along with three months of a PS Plus membership at Rs 22,690.

Apart from the consoles, there’s a massive library of games that are currently on sale. We’ve compiled a list of the most popular titles that you should definitely grab before the sale ends.

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Rs 2,249
  • Battlefield V - Rs 1,999
  • Bloodborne - Rs 1,099
  • Days Gone - Rs 2,999
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs 1,499
  • Devil May Cry 5 - Rs 2,249
  • DOOM - Rs 699
  • Fallout 4: GOTY Edition - Rs 1,499
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition - Rs 2,499
  • FIFA 19 - Rs 1,749
  • God of War Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs 1,999
  • GTA V Premium Online Edition - Rs 1,099
  • Horizon Zero Dawn - Rs 1,499
  • Marvel's Spider-man - Rs 1,999
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rs 2,559
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Rs 1,749
  • The Last of Us Remastered - Rs 1,099
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - Rs 1,099
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - Rs 998
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Rs 2,749
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Digital Edition - Rs 1,099
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Rs 1,499
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - Rs 1,099

PlayStation Plus memberships also have a 30 percent going on. The annual membership is selling for Rs 3,107 whereas the three-month membership is going for Rs 1,308.

Sony has posted the full list of game titles that are currently on sale on its blog. However, the prices are in US dollars.

