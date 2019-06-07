tech2 News Staff

Sony has officially started PlayStation's 'Days of Play' sale on the PlayStation Store. The sale offers huge discounts on several popular game titles and 30 percent off on PlayStation Plus membership. It ends on 18 June at 4.29 am IST.

While internationally the Days of Play sale includes discounts on consoles, the discounts are limited to only games in India. As stated by Twitter user Rishi Alwani, an ongoing summer promotion of the PS4 has been extended until the end of June to coincide with the sale.

The PS4 Pro 1 TB version is priced at Rs 38,710 and it can be bought on Amazon India and Flipkart (Rs 35,990) as well. On the lower end side, the PS4 Slim 500 GB version has a great deal running on Amazon India and Flipkart offering Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo Sport and Uncharted 4 along with three months of a PS Plus membership at Rs 22,690.

Apart from the consoles, there’s a massive library of games that are currently on sale. We’ve compiled a list of the most popular titles that you should definitely grab before the sale ends.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Rs 2,249

Battlefield V - Rs 1,999

Bloodborne - Rs 1,099

Days Gone - Rs 2,999

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs 1,499

Devil May Cry 5 - Rs 2,249

DOOM - Rs 699

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition - Rs 1,499

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition - Rs 2,499

FIFA 19 - Rs 1,749

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition - Rs 1,999

GTA V Premium Online Edition - Rs 1,099

Horizon Zero Dawn - Rs 1,499

Marvel's Spider-man - Rs 1,999

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rs 2,559

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Rs 1,749

The Last of Us Remastered - Rs 1,099

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - Rs 1,099

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - Rs 998

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Rs 2,749

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Digital Edition - Rs 1,099

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Rs 1,499

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - Rs 1,099

PlayStation Plus memberships also have a 30 percent going on. The annual membership is selling for Rs 3,107 whereas the three-month membership is going for Rs 1,308.

Sony has posted the full list of game titles that are currently on sale on its blog. However, the prices are in US dollars.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.