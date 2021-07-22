Thursday, July 22, 2021Back to
Sony PlayStation store Winter Sale 2021 is now live: Best deals on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part 2 and more

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be priced at Rs 2,999 (coming down from Rs 3,999) and its Ultimate Edition will be priced at Rs 3,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount.


FP TrendingJul 22, 2021 10:26:45 IST

Sony is out with a Winter Sale during the monsoon season in India. The company has revealed that it is starting with its Winter Sale 2021 on the PlayStation Store from 21 July onwards. The sale will offer discounts on a number of PS5 and PS4 games in India. The Winter sale, which is the Summer sale in the North American region, was announced via emails sent to the PlayStation Store users in the country.

spiderman-1280

As per a report by IGN India, the email reads, "Our Winter Sale returns with a range of incredible deals and offers across PlayStation Store,'' reads an email from the company. ''Enjoy big savings on games, add-on content, and more from Wednesday 21 July," it added.

It is suggested that the Winter Sale will be similar to the PS5 Days of Play 2021 Sale that commenced on 26 May and went on until 9 June this year.

For the PlayStation 5 users, games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and Demon’s Souls will be discounted. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be priced at Rs 2,999 (coming down from Rs 3,999) and its Ultimate Edition will be priced at Rs 3,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount. The Demon's Souls will also be priced at Rs 3,999, coming down from Rs 4,999.

The PlayStation 4 users will get more games at discounts. The list includes The Last of Us Part 2 at Rs 1,999, The Last of Us Remastered at Rs 999, Ghost of Tsushima at Rs 2,499, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs 2,999, Death Stranding at Rs 1,999, Bloodborne at Rs 999, Uncharted 4 at Rs 999, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy at Rs 999, Uncharted Collection at Rs 999, Infamous Second Son at Rs 999, God of War 3 Remastered at Rs 999, God of War at Rs 999, and GT Sport at Rs 999.

There are high chances that the discounts will be live via offline stores too. Although, there's no word on when the sale will end.

