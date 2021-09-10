FP Trending

Sony recently hosted the PlayStation Showcase 2021 wherein it introduced a number of new titles for its current PlayStation 5 gaming console. This includes a number of popular titles such as God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and more.

Sony announced the remake of the much-anticipated role-playing game Knights of the Old Republic. While details aren't known, it will be available for PS5. Spider-Man 2 is being developed by Insomniac and is slated to launch in 2023. It has also announced that it is working on a new Wolverine game.

God of War Ragnarok finally has a trailer, which was showcased at the Sony event. The trailer can be viewed from over here.



The event also saw the launch date announcement of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. The game will be available for people on March 25, 2022. You can have a look at the trailer from over here.



Sony also announced the Forspoken action game, which is expected to release in the coming Springtime. A trailer has been released for people to get a glimpse of how the game will be like.



Alan Wake: Remastered is also in the making and Remedy introduced its first trailer through the Sony event. The much-rumoured Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V's availability details have been announced too. It is revealed that is launching for the PlayStation 5 users next year, in March to be precise. GTA Online will be also be made available.

Tango Gameworks has also announced the trailer of the Ghostwire: Tokyo game, which is set to launch next year during Spring. It will launch for PS5 and PC users.



Epic Games is collaborating with Radiohead for a new game, which is described as "an upside-down digital/analogue universe created from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and audio design by Nigel Godrich. It commemorates the coming of age of Radiohead’s records, Kid A and Amnesiac”.

The Uncharted games: A Thief’s End and Lost Legacy will be remastered and will be launched for both PC and PS5 users next year. Additionally, the Gran Turismo 7 racing game will be released on 4 March 2022, and has a trailer too.