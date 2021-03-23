FP Trending

Every month, as part of the PlayStation Plus service, Sony puts up a bunch of titles on offers, so that the service members can download those titles for free. In March 2021, games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes, and Farpoint are on offer. Next month, the free game bundle is going to get even more exciting. Offers are expected on: Oddworld Soulstorm, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine and Far Cry 5.

Far Cry 5

Launched in the year 2018 as a shooting role-playing game (RPG), Far Cry 5 is also expected to make its debut on PlayStation Plus in April. The game involves a host of elements expected to be a part of role-playing games like side quests, a competitive multiplayer mode among others.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine

Coming as a successor of the version launched in 2020, this game too is fairly new to be floated on PSPlus. Packing in amazing graphics, the game was an instant hit in the year 2020, the year of lockdowns.

Oddworld Soulstorm

Expected to roll out on April 6, Oddworld Soulstorm will come as the latest offering on PlayStation Plus. The game is a part of the 22-year-old series which first made its entry for the original PlayStation console and will particularly cater to the latest Playstation 5 console.

Furthermore, as per HITC, the PlayStation Plus is also rumoured to unveil two more games including "Uncharted Lost Legacy" and "Untitled Goose Game." However, there is no official confirmation from Sony as such.