Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in India today at 12 pm on Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center and more

The company has confirmed that it will start the delivery of PlayStation 5 from 24 May onwards.


tech2 News StaffMay 17, 2021 10:52:21 IST

Sony PlayStation 5 went on the first sale in India back in February this year but was sold out within minutes. Today, the console will finally be available for pre-order in India for the second time since its launch. Buyers can pre-order the PlayStation 5 (Review) console on Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available for pre-order on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. Both the consoles will be available for pre-order at 12 pm today.

On the FAQ page, the company has confirmed that it will start the delivery of PlayStation 5 from 24 May onwards.

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, accessories: India pricing

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be priced in India at Rs 49,990. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.

Sony has also announced the pricing of the new console accessories and peripherals. The new DualSense Wireless Controller as been announced at Rs 5,990, HD Camera at Rs 5,190, The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, Media Remote at Rs 2,590, and the DualSense Charging Station also at Rs 2,590.

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, Sackboy A Big Adventure, more: India pricing

Sony has also announced the pricing of some exclusive gaming titles.

Demon's Souls: Rs 4,999
Destruction Allstars: Rs 4,999
Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition: Rs 4,999
Sackboy A Big Adventure: Rs 3,999
Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: Rs 3,999

PlayStation 5 design

The black and white themed console has a sleek vertical design. The two sides of the console are white in colour and the interiors are all black. It comes with USB-A and a USB-C port on the front, along with the blue LED lighting. The two consoles look almost the same when it comes to colour and design.

PlayStation 5 UI

Earlier this week, Sony also offered a look at the PlayStation 5's revamped user interface and user experience in an almost 12-minute long video. According to Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management, in a PlayStation blog, the new user experience (UX) is completely centred on the player and provides them with a next-generation experience with deeper immersion that connects then with some amazing games. As per the blog, the new UX introduces several new features designed to make the gaming experiences fun, engaging, personalised and social.

One of the highlights pointed out in the blog is a new Control Center, which provides gamers with immediate access to almost everything they might need from the system at the single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller.

They have also included a new feature called Activities that are designed to bring one closer to the key elements of gameplay. As per the blog, Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Center. This allows gamers to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back in the game to things they might have had missed or jump directly into levels or challenges they might want to play.

