Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 restock due date in India pushed back to end of March: Report

Sony was expected to bring stocks of both PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4 consoles to India.


FP TrendingMar 09, 2021 10:26:15 IST

People looking forward to buying a PlayStation 5 may have to wait a bit longer. Sony has reportedly informed retailers in India that PlayStation 5 will be restocked by the end of March. Sony was earlier scheduled to restock the console in India at the beginning of March, however, reports now suggest that there will be a delay in the arrival of the next PS5 shipment in India. Certain supply chain issues are at the base of the delayed shipment, according to a report by IGN.

Sony was expected to bring stocks of both PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4 consoles to India. Reportedly, in a recent meeting held by Sony, plans for the upcoming quarter were discussed and the topic of restocking of both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 had taken precedence.

Read out review of the PlayStation 5 here.

Sony PlayStation 5 restock due date in India pushed back to end of March: Report

Sony PlayStation 5

The report also suggests that Sony’s sales wing informed retailers in India about the arrival of PlayStation 5 in India, based on which retailers took cash deposits from many eager customers. With the delay, the customers and the retailers will now be inconvenienced.

According to a Twitter handle that tracks PS5 news in India, Sony has instructed all of its channel partners to “not accept and/or collect any advance payment for PS5” until they receive an official green signal from the company itself. They have also instructed the partners to not give any commitment around the availability of PlayStation 5 re-stock in India.

PlayStation 5 was officially launched in India on 2 February 2021, but the first stock was already declared sold out during its pre-order phase.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation

PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

Mar 01, 2021
PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected
Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Nintendo

Nintendo to launch new Switch console with bigger Samsung OLED display: Report

Mar 04, 2021
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Mar 03, 2021
Sony India launches SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers with 360 Reality Audio at Rs 19,990

Sony India

Sony India launches SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers with 360 Reality Audio at Rs 19,990

Feb 23, 2021
Fortnite-maker Epic Games buys the developer of Fall Guys, a hit pandemic video game

Fall Guys

Fortnite-maker Epic Games buys the developer of Fall Guys, a hit pandemic video game

Mar 05, 2021
NBA: Two months into season, league without broadcast partner in India for first time in decade

NBA

NBA: Two months into season, league without broadcast partner in India for first time in decade

Mar 07, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021