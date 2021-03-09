FP Trending

People looking forward to buying a PlayStation 5 may have to wait a bit longer. Sony has reportedly informed retailers in India that PlayStation 5 will be restocked by the end of March. Sony was earlier scheduled to restock the console in India at the beginning of March, however, reports now suggest that there will be a delay in the arrival of the next PS5 shipment in India. Certain supply chain issues are at the base of the delayed shipment, according to a report by IGN.

Sony was expected to bring stocks of both PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4 consoles to India. Reportedly, in a recent meeting held by Sony, plans for the upcoming quarter were discussed and the topic of restocking of both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 had taken precedence.

The report also suggests that Sony’s sales wing informed retailers in India about the arrival of PlayStation 5 in India, based on which retailers took cash deposits from many eager customers. With the delay, the customers and the retailers will now be inconvenienced.

According to a Twitter handle that tracks PS5 news in India, Sony has instructed all of its channel partners to “not accept and/or collect any advance payment for PS5” until they receive an official green signal from the company itself. They have also instructed the partners to not give any commitment around the availability of PlayStation 5 re-stock in India.

Furthermore, we have informed our partners not to make any commitment to the consumers around the availability of PS5 re-stock in India. We would urge the channel partners and consumers to stay in touch with the official Sony platforms for further information. (2/2) — Is PS5 Out in India? (@PS5India) March 1, 2021

PlayStation 5 was officially launched in India on 2 February 2021, but the first stock was already declared sold out during its pre-order phase.