Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India may begin again on 27 May: All you need to know

A listing on a Sony Centre website suggests that the PlayStation 5 pre-orders will kick off once again in India on 27 May at 12 pm.


tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2021 09:25:11 IST

After the PlayStation 5 (review) recently went up for pre-orders in India only to be sold out within minutes, the gaming console will once again be available to pre-order on Thursday, 27 May. This was revealed on the website of a Sony Authorised Dealer, Sony Centre. A listing on the website suggests that the PlayStation 5 pre-orders will kick off once again in India tomorrow, 27 May, at 12 pm.

At the time of writing the story, there was no news about the PlayStation 5 pre-orders on other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon or Croma.

We have also reached out to Sony India to confirm about the pre-orders.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, accessories: India pricing

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be priced in India at Rs 49,990. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.

Sony has also announced the pricing of the new console accessories and peripherals. The new DualSense Wireless Controller as been announced at Rs 5,990, HD Camera at Rs 5,190, The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, Media Remote at Rs 2,590, and the DualSense Charging Station also at Rs 2,590.

(Also read: Sony PlayStation 5 shortage will continue in 2022, 7.8 million units already sold: Report)

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition, Sackboy A Big Adventure, more: India pricing

Sony has also announced the pricing of some exclusive gaming titles.

Demon's Souls: Rs 4,999
Destruction Allstars: Rs 4,999
Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition: Rs 4,999
Sackboy A Big Adventure: Rs 3,999
Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: Rs 3,999

(Also read: Resident Evil Village Review: Entertaining survival slasher combines well-worn horror elements into all-round package)

PlayStation 5 design and UI

The black and white themed console has a sleek vertical design. The two sides of the console are white in colour and the interiors are all black. It comes with USB-A and a USB-C port on the front, along with the blue LED lighting. The two consoles look almost the same when it comes to colour and design.

PlayStation 5's new user experience (UX) is completely centred on the player and provides them with a next-generation experience with deeper immersion that connects then with some amazing games. The new UX introduces several new features designed to make the gaming experiences fun, engaging, personalised and social.

One of the highlights is a new Control Center, which provides gamers with immediate access to almost everything they might need from the system at the single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller.

The new console also comes with a new feature called Activities designed to bring one closer to the key elements of gameplay. Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Center. This allows gamers to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back in the game to things they might have had missed or jump directly into levels or challenges they might want to play.

