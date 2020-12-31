FP Trending

Russian brand Caviar, known for creating luxury variants of gadgets has unveiled a limited edition, solid gold Sony PlayStation 5. The company has not listed any official price for the console. The Caviar PlayStation 5 Limited Edition is completely clad in 18-karat gold in the company's jewellery workshop. Caviar opted for a 3D design which gave the console an extra voluminous look with a beautiful texture. The console comprises of eight plates, cast in solid 18-karat gold.

As per the Caviar website, 30 kgs of gold has been used to manufacture the luxurious item, out of which 20 kogs is present on the console.

Caviar does not have a price listed, and the only way to see a price is to select 'request a price'. However, by doing so, one signs up for a 1-click order.

According to the website, the case of the gadget is made in the original jewellery technique, which adds volume and texture to the model. The gamepad accessory is made of crocodile leather with gold inserts for a real tactile experience. The website adds that the Caviar Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock is a special dimension of design and will be released in a single piece worldwide.

Separately, Caviar has also unveiled the gold edition of Apple AirPods Max, which is priced at approximately Rs 80 lakh.