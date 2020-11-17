FP Trending

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the next generation gaming consoles are believed to be quite expensive to manufacture and are also rumoured to be not getting many buyers. Though the life cycle of gaming consoles averages around 6 to 7 years, which is more than those of modern PCs, Sony and Microsoft are likely to not bring out the successor of PS 5 and Xbox Series X.

According to a report by GizChina, analysts believe that currently, cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia and Apple Arcade are finding it difficult to compete with the gaming consoles. However, in the coming seven years they are expected to see a significant change and may see improvement in performance, number of games and other aspects.

If it happens so, cloud gaming will be a strong competitor with the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Not only that, according to the report, cloud gaming services will have the traditional advantage in flexibility as they can be played on a smartphone, tablet, PC or laptop. Based on such conclusions, analysts at Citi Securities Japan have assumed that the PlayStation 6 may no longer appear and users will simply get used to cloud gaming services. If that happens, they will no longer need an extra highly specialised gaming device physically.

Recently Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 consoles will be launched on 12 November in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, while the rest of the world will have to wait till 19 November to get their hands on the console. India too will start receiving it from 19 November.

Meanwhile, Xbox Series X and Series S – have officially launched in India and are priced starting Rs 34,990. They are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers.