Tuesday, November 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Sony is scheduled to launch the PlayStation 5 gaming consoles in India on 19 November.


FP TrendingNov 17, 2020 17:38:48 IST

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the next generation gaming consoles are believed to be quite expensive to manufacture and are also rumoured to be not getting many buyers. Though the life cycle of gaming consoles averages around 6 to 7 years, which is more than those of modern PCs, Sony and Microsoft are likely to not bring out the successor of PS 5 and Xbox Series X.

According to a report by GizChina, analysts believe that currently, cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia and Apple Arcade are finding it difficult to compete with the gaming consoles. However, in the coming seven years they are expected to see a significant change and may see improvement in performance, number of games and other aspects.

Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Sony PlayStation 5

If it happens so, cloud gaming will be a strong competitor with the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Not only that, according to the report, cloud gaming services will have the traditional advantage in flexibility as they can be played on a smartphone, tablet, PC or laptop. Based on such conclusions, analysts at Citi Securities Japan have assumed that the PlayStation 6 may no longer appear and users will simply get used to cloud gaming services. If that happens, they will no longer need an extra highly specialised gaming device physically.

Recently Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 consoles will be launched on 12 November in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, while the rest of the world will have to wait till 19 November to get their hands on the console. India too will start receiving it from 19 November.

Meanwhile, Xbox Series X and Series S – have officially launched in India and are priced starting Rs 34,990. They are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital, and some offline retailers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fortnite

Fortnite will arrive on Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 on 10 November

Nov 03, 2020
Fortnite will arrive on Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 on 10 November
Xbox Series X, Series S now available in India, priced starting at Rs 34,990: All you need to know

Xbox

Xbox Series X, Series S now available in India, priced starting at Rs 34,990: All you need to know

Nov 12, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020