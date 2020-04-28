Tuesday, April 28, 2020Back to
Sony PlayStation 4 exclusives The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima will debut on 19 June and 17 July respectively

FP TrendingApr 28, 2020 12:26:00 IST

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios have decided to give their upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive titles The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima revised launch dates while they “ease in the global distribution environment” in the recent times.

According to the blog by Hermen Hulst, head of Worldwide Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the Naughty Dog production The Last of Us Part 2 will arrive on 19 June 2020. Following this, Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Productions would be released for PS4 gamers.

Image: IGN

This comes after Sony had delayed the games indefinitely earlier this month due to “some disruptions” in the firm’s “working styles” amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Although The Last of Us Part 2 has been given a revised launch date, Marvel’s Iron Man VR is yet to get one. As per an IGN report, a Sony representative affirmed that the “release timing for the game” will be provided in the “coming weeks”.

A few days back, major spoilers from The Last of Us Part 2 were leaked online as well.

Naughty Dog Productions addressed the issue with a short tweet and advised gamers to try and avoid the spoilers.

