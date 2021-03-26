Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
Sony Play at Home: Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica and more PS4, PS5 games available for free

The PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now membership can get access to the free games.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 12:11:54 IST

Sony’s Play at Home initiative has reached a new level as the company has decided to provide PlayStation users with free games to play, but for a limited time. Currently, a total of nine games are available for free with more to join in the future. The games are now available to buy for free via the Sony PlayStation Store. What’s interesting about this scheme is that the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now membership to get access to the free games. The nine gaming titles are now up for free and this will continue until April 23 (8:00 pm PT or 8:30 am IST). Here is the list of these titles:

List of games available for free

Here are the 9 PS4, PS5 games available for free

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Subnautica

ABZÛ

Enter the Gungeon

Moss

Paper Beast

Rez Infinite

The Witness

Thumper

As per a report by The Verge, it is suggested that some games would require PSVR headsets (Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast). PS5 owners can use the PlayStation camera adaptor for the same.

The new free games join the existing free game, Ratchet & Clank (for PS4), which was made a free game recently when the ‘Play at Home’ initiative began. The game is still free until  31 March.

Sony won’t stop just here. As per a blog post, it is suggested that more games are to join the free ones. The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free, starting 19 April. Following this, more new games will be added to the list, which people would be able to enjoy while staying at home.

