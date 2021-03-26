FP Trending

Sony’s Play at Home initiative has reached a new level as the company has decided to provide PlayStation users with free games to play, but for a limited time. Currently, a total of nine games are available for free with more to join in the future. The games are now available to buy for free via the Sony PlayStation Store. What’s interesting about this scheme is that the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now membership to get access to the free games. The nine gaming titles are now up for free and this will continue until April 23 (8:00 pm PT or 8:30 am IST). Here is the list of these titles:

Starting today, you can download a selection of 9 free games as part of #PlayAtHome:

-ABZU

-Enter the Gungeon

-Rez Infinite

-Subnautica

-The Witness

-Astro Bot Rescue Mission

-Moss

-Thumper

-Paper Beast Full details: https://t.co/Fb5tPXeKPO pic.twitter.com/LbWZ9mdv5A — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 25, 2021

As per a report by The Verge, it is suggested that some games would require PSVR headsets (Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast). PS5 owners can use the PlayStation camera adaptor for the same.

The new free games join the existing free game, Ratchet & Clank (for PS4), which was made a free game recently when the ‘Play at Home’ initiative began. The game is still free until 31 March.

Sony won’t stop just here. As per a blog post, it is suggested that more games are to join the free ones. The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free, starting 19 April. Following this, more new games will be added to the list, which people would be able to enjoy while staying at home.