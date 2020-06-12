Friday, June 12, 2020Back to
Sony unveils PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, releases trailers for exclusive titles

Sony has also launched a wireless headset, a camera, a media remote, and a charging dock for the DualSense controller along with PlayStation 5 console.


tech2 News StaffJun 12, 2020 09:44:31 IST

Last night, Sony finally unveiled the much-awaited PlayStation 5  and released trailers of games that will be coming on the console.

The launch event was earlier delayed because of the protests taking place across the United States after the death of George Floyd.

The latest Sony console comes in two variants, one is a standard edition that comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive whereas the other is digital edition, which does not come with an optical disc drive.

PlayStation 5 standard and digital edition.

PlayStation 5 standard and digital edition.

PlayStation 5 design

The black and white themed console has a sleek vertical design. The two sides of the console are white in colour and the interiors are all black. It comes with USB-A and a USB-C port on the front, along with the blue LED lighting. The two consoles look almost the same when it comes to colour and design.

To recall, the company had already announced the DualSense controller for PlayStation 5, back in April.

Sony PlayStation 5 and its accessories

Sony PlayStation 5 and its accessories

The company has also released a hardware trailer to give a closer look.


Additionally, Sony has also released a few accessories along with the two consoles. These accessories include a wireless headset, a camera, a media remote, and a charging dock for the DualSense controller. All these accessories are also black and white themed.

The company is yet to reveal the pricing or the release date of the newly launched products. These details are expected to be revealed by the end of this year.

PlayStation 5 games

Sony has also announced a number of games along with the PlayStation 5 including Spider-Man Miles Morales, GTA5, Resident Evil Village and more.

Here are the new games announced by PlayStation on Twitter:

