Last night, Sony finally unveiled the much-awaited PlayStation 5 and released trailers of games that will be coming on the console.

The launch event was earlier delayed because of the protests taking place across the United States after the death of George Floyd.

The latest Sony console comes in two variants, one is a standard edition that comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive whereas the other is digital edition, which does not come with an optical disc drive.

PlayStation 5 design

The black and white themed console has a sleek vertical design. The two sides of the console are white in colour and the interiors are all black. It comes with USB-A and a USB-C port on the front, along with the blue LED lighting. The two consoles look almost the same when it comes to colour and design.

To recall, the company had already announced the DualSense controller for PlayStation 5, back in April.

The company has also released a hardware trailer to give a closer look.



Additionally, Sony has also released a few accessories along with the two consoles. These accessories include a wireless headset, a camera, a media remote, and a charging dock for the DualSense controller. All these accessories are also black and white themed.

The company is yet to reveal the pricing or the release date of the newly launched products. These details are expected to be revealed by the end of this year.

PlayStation 5 games

Sony has also announced a number of games along with the PlayStation 5 including Spider-Man Miles Morales, GTA5, Resident Evil Village and more.

Here are the new games announced by PlayStation on Twitter:

GTA5 comes to #PS5 in 2021, expanded and enhanced with new features, content, and technical improvements. Watch the full trailer: https://t.co/WOo4ShbUA6 pic.twitter.com/BSEuo3CbMQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2020

Announcing Resident Evil Village, an ambitious first-person horror game from Capcom. Coming to #PS5 in 2021. Full trailer: https://t.co/zASa2UVJE4 pic.twitter.com/ZSZBuiuo1S — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2020

A stunning Demon's Souls remake is coming to #PS5. Watch the full trailer here: https://t.co/k4h7lZIagn pic.twitter.com/GzTIsuF2cW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2020

Announcing Project Athia, Square Enix’s new other-worldly adventure coming to PS5. First details: https://t.co/bULfnwiYoP pic.twitter.com/GaH9PD5y2R — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2020

Agent 47 returns in January. Watch the new trailer for Hitman 3: https://t.co/QWBmGzUj1s pic.twitter.com/lqH7zluQNn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2020

Announcing Pragmata from Capcom, a new #PS5 game set to launch in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FZjcE9mbfS — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2020

Survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Returnal is coming to #PS5 from developer Housemarque: https://t.co/8R3mQk94sQ pic.twitter.com/gavkVXUcnf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2020