Sony India has announced the launch of a new bundle for players which will become available from 20 October. The bundle offer has been named, "DualShock 4 Wireless Controller EA Sports FIFA 21 Voucher Bundle".

The bundle will have games bundles with the gaming console and not the standalone controller. It will have the EA Sports Fifa 21, Fifa 21 Ultimate Team (FUT 21) voucher card, PS Plus 14-day free trial voucher.

According to a statement by Sony India, it is a limited period offer and will be available across online and offline stores from 20 October till stock lasts. The bundle has been priced at Rs 6,990 and comes with FUT 21 voucher card as well.

Sony officially announced its much anticipated PlayStation 5 gaming console a few weeks back. It revealed that the PlayStation 5 consoles will be launched on 12 November in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world, including India, will start getting the PlayStation 5 consoles from 19 November. The company has also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 in the US. The Digital Edition will cost $399. The India-specific prices are yet unknown.

More recently, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan, has said he believes more PlayStation 5 consoles will be sold in its first fiscal year than the amount of PS4s sold in the same period of time. As per the claims made by Ryan, the PS5 is expected to sell more than seven million units. While there were rumours that the company has cut expectation for PlayStation 5 production by 4 million units, Sony has assured that is not the case.

