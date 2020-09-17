FP Trending

Sony has finally made official its much anticipated PlayStation 5 gaming console. Taking to Twitter, Sony has revealed that the PlayStation 5 consoles will be launched on 12 November in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. As per the tweet, the rest of the world will have to wait till 19 November to get their hands on the console, meaning India too will start getting the PlayStation 5 consoles from 19 November. The company has also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 in the US. The Digital Edition will cost $399. The India-specific prices are yet unknown.



According to PlayStation, the PS5 pre-orders will be available imminently at select retailers.

As per the PlayStation blog, they have provided a choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if they want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. "Whichever PS5 you choose, you’ll enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences," the blog states, adding, that both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics and ray-tracing support. It will also have the same ultra-high-speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading. The device will also have 3D audio and DualSense Wireless Controller for a more immersive experience.

The blog also reveals the game lineup for PS5. These include Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames), Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), New God of War title (Santa Monica Studio) among others. Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will also be launched alongside the console.