FP Trending

Sony Japan has reportedly stopped production of a majority of PlayStation 4 models. While it is yet to be seen if the other arms of the company follow suit, the move seems to be aimed at shifting their focus on matching the high demand for their next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. Sony has discontinued all models of PS 4 Pro (CUH-7000), and all but one model of PS 4 Slim (CUH-2000), according to a Japanese site GameWatch. The report added that if one were to go buy a PS 4 model in Japan, they can only purchase the 500 GB Jet Black 'slim' design. Notably, the original PS 4 design (CUH-1000) is already out of active production.

The report cited plans of Sony Interactive Entertainment to push the production of PS 5 in the vacuum created by the end of PS 4 production. It is highly probable as there has been a shortage reported for the console around the world ever since its release.

Twitter users also shared the news, saying how shops had notices for buyers that said the items will not be restocked as the manufacturer has stopped the production for the same.

As per one gamer in Japan, the models PS 4 500GB Glacier White, PS 4 1TB Jet Black, PS 4 1TB Glacier White, PS 4 2TB Jet Black, and PS 4 Pro 1TB Glacier White will no longer be available in the country.

“Dear customers: due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked.”

・PS4 500GB Glacier White

・PS4 1TB Jet Black

・PS4 1TB Glacier White

・PS4 2TB Jet Black

・PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White pic.twitter.com/nub3lxcJGX — Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) January 3, 2021

With the halt in production of the older generation, Sony is also looking forward to making gamers jump to the latest generation fast. Also as PS 5 is compatible with the PS 4 library of games, the move comes a lot faster than what happened in the past.

India will be finally seeing the launch of PlayStation 5 from 2 February. Gamers can start pre-booking from 12 January at 12 pm on various platforms.