FP Trending

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan, has said he believes more PlayStation 5 consoles will be sold in its first fiscal year than the amount of PS4s sold in the same period of time. According to a report in Gamesindustry.biz, Ryan, in an interaction with Korean site Naver, said that PS5 will "sell more in its first fiscal year than sold in the first fiscal year at the time of PS4 launch." Between the launch of the PS4 in November 2013 and the end of the fiscal year in April 2014, the PS4 sole more than seven million units.

As per Ryan's claims, the PS5 is expected to sell more than seven million units. According to the report, while it was enough to give Sony a lead over Microsoft and its rival Xbox One console, with no prediction for Xbox Series S or X sales, it is unclear whether seven million will be enough to secure the lead this time around.

While there were rumorus that the company has cut its expectations for PlayStation 5 production by 4 million units, Sony assured that was not the case, stating, "We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production."

South Korea, Japan, the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand will receive the PS5 on 12 November, while other countries will receive it on 19 November. China, however, will get the game on a later date.