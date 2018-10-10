You can put your worry to an end if you were wondering if Sony will at all refresh its PlayStation series. The company president Kenichiro Yoshida has announced that Sony is working on a PlayStation 4 successor. Whether it will be called the PlayStation 5 or something else, has not been revealed yet.

According to a report by Financial Times, Yoshida says that "At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware.”

There have also been rumours that the company might release a tablet capable of connecting to multiple devices. This is because online games streaming is now more popular than ever.

On the other hand, Sony hasn't shown much enthusiasm when it comes to e-sports. However, the company does want to consider various options to strengthen its position in the space of e-sports, and subsequently maintain and better its place in the gaming industry.

PS4 was launched in 2013, and since then the company has sold as many 80 million units of the device or more. It has turned out to be the fastest-selling gaming console for Sony. Given this popularity, launching a PlayStation 4 successor will only be fruitful for the company.

Recently, the company announced in a blog post that it that it will be opening up the popular game Fortnite Battle Royale on Sony’s PS4 so that users can play with others on other alternate platforms.

While Sony has previously believed that games should be played exclusively on its platform, this sounds like a much-needed shift, to keep up with changing times.