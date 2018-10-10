Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 17:31 IST

Sony CEO announces working on an unnamed PlayStation 4 successor: Report

Whether the PlayStation 4 successor will be called PlayStation 5 or something else, is not yet known.

You can put your worry to an end if you were wondering if Sony will at all refresh its PlayStation series. The company president Kenichiro Yoshida has announced that Sony is working on a PlayStation 4 successor. Whether it will be called the PlayStation 5 or something else, has not been revealed yet.

According to a report by Financial Times, Yoshida says that "At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware.”

PlayStation Logo. Image: PlayStation Blog

Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 4 successor. Image: PlayStation Blog

There have also been rumours that the company might release a tablet capable of connecting to multiple devices. This is because online games streaming is now more popular than ever.

On the other hand, Sony hasn't shown much enthusiasm when it comes to e-sports. However, the company does want to consider various options to strengthen its position in the space of e-sports, and subsequently maintain and better its place in the gaming industry.

PS4 was launched in 2013, and since then the company has sold as many 80 million units of the device or more. It has turned out to be the fastest-selling gaming console for Sony. Given this popularity, launching a PlayStation 4 successor will only be fruitful for the company.

Recently, the company announced in a blog post that it that it will be opening up the popular game Fortnite Battle Royale on Sony’s PS4 so that users can play with others on other alternate platforms.

While Sony has previously believed that games should be played exclusively on its platform, this sounds like a much-needed shift, to keep up with changing times.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

Fortnite

Sony announces cross-platform beta for Fortnite on PS4 starting from today

Sep 26, 2018

Red Dead Redemption

New Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer shows First-Person mode, more gameplay footage

Oct 02, 2018

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch is getting a makeover in 2019 to maintain sales momentum

Oct 04, 2018

Amazon

Amazon India brings Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote to India for Rs 5,999

Oct 03, 2018

Hollywood

With Bad Boys 3, Charlie’s Angels, 21 Jump Street, Men in Black reboots, Sony leads Hollywood's revival frenzy

Oct 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Journalist Mayank Jain resigns as principal correspondent at Business Standard amid sexual assault allegations

Oct 09, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018