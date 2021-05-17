Monday, May 17, 2021Back to
Sony announces DualSense Controller for PlayStation 5 in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colour variants

The controller supports swiping gestures, new audio effects, includes a USB-C port, new adaptive triggers, and more.


FP TrendingMay 17, 2021 09:47:31 IST

Sony has announced that its DualSense wireless controller for PlayStation5 will be released in two new color variants. The colour options to be made available are Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. The DualSense wireless controller was launched last year along with PS5 in black and white colour combination, which was the only colour option available. But with two new colours, Sony aims to let the users have more colour preferences for the PS5 controller.

Image: PlayStation

New colour variants of DualSense controllers. Image: PlayStation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvLK66CFRH4

The company may begin to sell its controller with new colour variants across the international markets by next month. The exact date will vary by location, so the customers are expected to check with their local retailers for its availability.

The DualSense controller made some new and some “first-time” changes. It comes with an integrated microphone which is a first for PS controllers. It supports swiping gestures, new audio effects, includes a USB-C port, new adaptive triggers, and more. The rumble sensation on the controller has been replaced with haptic feedback.

https://www.playstation.com/en-in/accessories/dualsense-wireless-controller/

