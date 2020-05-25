Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is available for free on Epic Games Store till 28 May

Priya SinghMay 25, 2020 17:37:44 IST

It keeps getting better and better for game enthusiasts. Now, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is available for free on the Epic Games Store. The game is being offered at no cost as part of Epic Games Mega Sale. PC players can download Civilization VI till 28 May (8:30 pm IST).

Civilization VI is the latest in a series of turn-based strategy games which started in 1991. Developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K, the sixth edition of the game Civilization VI was released in 2016 and has been receiving new content since.

The deal by Epic Games comes a week after the store was crashed for more than eight hours due to the popularity of its previous free game giveaway: Grand Theft Auto V.

Gamespot reported that Epic Games has sold more than 130 million copies of GTA V. By getting Civilization VI, players will get a $10 discount coupon to use on any game priced $15 or more in the Mega Sale. As many times as you buy a $15 or up game, you will be rewarded with a new coupon.

According to Epic Games, Civilization VI offers new ways to interact with the world, expand empire across the map, advance culture and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization.

Civilization provides veteran players with new ways to build and tune their civilization for the greatest chance of success.

As for new players, the latest tutorial systems have been introduced that underlines concepts so that they can easily get started.

A report by Express says that according to a leak, Civilization VI is expected to be replaced by Borderlands The Handsome Collection after 28 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

