tech2 News Staff

On one side there’s a considerable number of gamers out there who literally struggle to finish the ‘Soulsborne’ games while on the other, there are speedrunners. The superhuman ability of being able to complete an entire game before some of us can even manage to finish the first boss fight is commendable. That being said, speedrunner danflesh111 has successfully beaten the newly launched Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in less than an hour, 45 minutes 50 seconds to be precise.

The entire gameplay was livestreamed on Twitch and you can check that out below. Do note, the video has a lot of graphic content in the form of sword-slashing and there’s a lot of profanity as well.

Dan holds the record of completing Sekiro in the ‘Any%’ category of speedruns where one needs to finish the bare minimum required to complete the main story of a game. Completing any percentage of gameplay will give you the ‘Any%’ title in speedrunning. Reported by PC Gamer , his previous record stood at 50 minutes and 52 seconds. However, Dan gave it another run and beat his older record. This is only the beginning and we shall see more players jump on the speedrun bandwagon of Sekiro to give us more impressive numbers.

