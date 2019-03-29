Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has already been beaten in under an hour in a speedrun

A speedrunner beat his own record and finished the game in 45 minutes 50 seconds.

tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2019 09:52:29 IST

On one side there’s a considerable number of gamers out there who literally struggle to finish the ‘Soulsborne’ games while on the other, there are speedrunners. The superhuman ability of being able to complete an entire game before some of us can even manage to finish the first boss fight is commendable. That being said, speedrunner danflesh111 has successfully beaten the newly launched Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in less than an hour, 45 minutes 50 seconds to be precise.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has already been beaten in under an hour in a speedrun

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The entire gameplay was livestreamed on Twitch and you can check that out below. Do note, the video has a lot of graphic content in the form of sword-slashing and there’s a lot of profanity as well.

Dan holds the record of completing Sekiro in the Any%’ category of speedruns where one needs to finish the bare minimum required to complete the main story of a game. Completing any percentage of gameplay will give you the ‘Any%’ title in speedrunning. Reported by PC Gamer, his previous record stood at 50 minutes and 52 seconds. However, Dan gave it another run and beat his older record. This is only the beginning and we shall see more players jump on the speedrun bandwagon of Sekiro to give us more impressive numbers.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7


also see

Google Stadia

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream

Mar 20, 2019
Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream

science

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019