Tuesday, November 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3 sets new record after being auctioned for $156,000

Heritage Auctions sold a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3 in an auction that started off at $62,000.


FP TrendingNov 24, 2020 13:22:47 IST

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 has been sold for $156,000 at an auction. According to a report by Explica, this purchase becomes the most expensive acquisition in the history of a video game at an auction. One of the most iconic characters in the world of video games, Mario, the plumber was created by Shigeru Miyamoto. As per the report, the franchise celebrated its 35th anniversary as well. As per the report, on 20 November, Heritage Auctions sold a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3 in an auction that started off at $62,000. Only 20 bidders participated in the auction.

Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros 3 sets new record after being auctioned for 6,000

Super Mario Bros 3

According to a report in Nintendo Life, earlier in July, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for NES sold for $114,00 setting a new record. However, the new price triumphs the older one.

According to the report, Heritage Auctions revealed that when 20 bidders got into the game, it sent the final price went soaring towards the world record during what would become the world's first-ever million-dollar video game auction.

As per Heritage Auctions' director of video games, Valarie McLeckie, it is not surprising that another Mario game has set a new world record, adding that what makes the copy even more singular is the layout of the packaging itself. It is exceedingly rare and has the word "Bros." formatted to the left, covering one of Mario's signature white gloves.

According to McLeckie, collectors have spent years looking for such a version, the earliest in the Super Mario Bros. 3 production history.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Shigeru Miyamoto says Pokémon GO proved Super Mario Run would do well on the iPhone

Sep 12, 2016
Shigeru Miyamoto says Pokémon GO proved Super Mario Run would do well on the iPhone
The most expensive game

The most expensive game". Ever!

Jul 07, 2006
Nintendo shares surge following surprise Super Mario Bros iPhone debut announcement

Nintendo shares surge following surprise Super Mario Bros iPhone debut announcement

Sep 08, 2016
The Nintendo NX will succeed only when Nintendo starts believing in itself again

The Nintendo NX will succeed only when Nintendo starts believing in itself again

Oct 10, 2016
Super Mario Run: Snap out of it Nintendo, you're living in the past

Super Mario Run: Snap out of it Nintendo, you're living in the past

Dec 20, 2016
Stop, or my Mario Will Shoot a Portal!

Stop, or my Mario Will Shoot a Portal!

Apr 28, 2011

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020