Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Reuters 29 June, 2018 18:57 IST

Science fiction video game Halo gets a 10-episode TV drama series on Showtime

The 10 episode Halo series be a 26 century conflict between humanity and an alien threat, Covenant.

International hit military science fiction videogame Halo is coming to television in the form of a scripted drama series, cable channel Showtime said on 28 June.

The 10-episode series, based on the best-selling Xbox franchise, will dramatize a 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, as well as weaving personal stories with action and adventure, Showtime said in a statement.

Halo gets TV drama series adaptation. Image: Halo Official

Halo gets TV drama series adaptation. Image: Halo Official

Halo, a first-person shooter game developed for Microsoft's Xbox in 2001, has grown into a global phenomenon, selling more than 77 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $5 billion in sales. It has already spurred spinoff novels, graphic novels and toys.

Showtime chief executive David Nevins described Halo as the network’s “most ambitious series ever.”

“HALO will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe,” he added in a statement.

Production on the new series will start in 2019 but Showtime, a unit of CBS, did not give an expected date for its television release.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television will co-produce with Microsoft videogame unit 343 Industries.

The $36 billion U.S. videogame industry has proved fertile ground for television and movies in the past, including big screen versions of “Lara Croft Tomb Raider,” “Assassins Creed” and “Warcraft.”

tags


latest videos

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Hollywood

Russell Crowe to play Fox News founder Roger Ailes in biopic based on The Loudest Voice In The Room

Jun 26, 2018

Gaming

Xbox app on Windows is being overhauled, confirms Microsoft's Phil Spencer

Jun 18, 2018

science

Asimo

Japan's famed humanoid robot ASIMO may have reached end of the line, says Honda

Jun 29, 2018

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Life

Study suggests human lifespan is yet to reach its peak, counters earlier research

Jun 29, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018