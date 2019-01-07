tech2 News Staff

Samsung has launched its most powerful gaming laptop yet at CES, and it's called the Notebook Odyssey.

Samsung's Odyssey line for gaming laptops have been available for a while now but haven't left much of a mark. Hopefully, this latest laptop will make its presence felt.

Samsung's Notebook Odyssey enters into the highly competitive gaming zone with an offering of a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU — currently the most powerful mobile gaming GPU on the planet, along with an 8th Gen hexacore Intel Core i7 processor and 16 GB of high-speed RAM.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Storage includes a 256 GB NVMe SSD and a 1 TB HDD. There's also a USB-C port with three USB-A ports and an HDMI jack.

The laptop also seems to get a new design, with a centred hinge connecting the display and keypad.

The Notebook Odyssey will be out in the US in early 2019, but there is no update on the exact date or price of the laptop. Also, there is no news on when this laptop might enter other markets.

