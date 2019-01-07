Monday, January 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Samsung Notebook Odyssey with NVIDIA RTX 2080 GPU unveiled at CES 2019

The Notebook Odyssey will be out in the US in early 2019, but there is no news on the date or price.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 13:26 PM IST

Samsung has launched its most powerful gaming laptop yet at CES, and it's called the Notebook Odyssey.

Samsung's Odyssey line for gaming laptops have been available for a while now but haven't left much of a mark. Hopefully, this latest laptop will make its presence felt.

Samsung Notebook Odyssey. Image: Samsung US

Samsung Notebook Odyssey. Image: Samsung US

Samsung's Notebook Odyssey enters into the highly competitive gaming zone with an offering of a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU — currently the most powerful mobile gaming GPU on the planet, along with an 8th Gen hexacore Intel Core i7 processor and 16 GB of high-speed RAM.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Storage includes a 256 GB NVMe SSD and a 1 TB HDD. There's also a USB-C port with three USB-A ports and an HDMI jack.

The laptop also seems to get a new design, with a centred hinge connecting the display and keypad.

The Notebook Odyssey will be out in the US in early 2019, but there is no update on the exact date or price of the laptop. Also, there is no news on when this laptop might enter other markets.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

Asus

Asus unveils the ROG Mothership at CES 2019 re-imagining gaming laptop design

Jan 07, 2019

Asus patent

Asus' latest patent hints at a pop-up and a display-hole camera design

Dec 26, 2018

Asus smartphone sale

Asus with Flipkart brings offers for ZenFone Lite L1, 5Z, Max Pro M1 and Max M1

Dec 24, 2018

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 FOTA update rolling out, brings camera improvements

Dec 28, 2018

Asus Zenfone 4

Asus Zenfone 4 with Snapdragon 660 Soc gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie

Dec 24, 2018

Graphics Cards

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB, 4 GB and 3 GB GPU variants revealed in leak

Dec 26, 2018

science

Evolution

Theory of evolution from Dashavatar superior to Darwin's: Andhra University VC

Jan 05, 2019

Get a whiff

Holy Cow! Does your milk come from cows that have a plastic sniffing habit?

Jan 05, 2019

Scientists hunt for microbes under Antarctica to understand habitats on Mars, moons

Jan 05, 2019

China's Population

China's population to stall around 2030, drop to 90% of today's figures by 2065

Jan 05, 2019