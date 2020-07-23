FP Trending

Samsung is hosting Fortnite Galaxy Cup, which will give users the chance to win new Galaxy Scout skin or outfit. This Galaxy-themed character skin is one of the many in-game prizes that are making the global tournament attractive. A brand new Star Scout Wrap is also up for grabs.

The Cup will take place in two sessions on two days (25 July and 26 July). Each session will last for three hours approximately where players can participate in up to 10 matches in every session and gain points depending upon how many eliminations they have suffered.

How to play the Fortnite Galaxy Cup?

According to Epic Games, the Cup is open to all Android users who have Fortnite compatible devices. Download the game from the Galaxy Store and set up the controls. When looking forward to joining in on the competition, you can click on the ‘Compete’ option in the game and enter the tournament.

Control the galaxy 🌌 Introducing the Fortnite Galaxy Cup. Any player on an Android device can play for a chance to win the all-new Galaxy Scout Outfit and Star Scout Wrap early! More details and information on how to enter here: https://t.co/9OYF6xLJVa pic.twitter.com/fdsDmSfaoa — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 21, 2020

During the Galaxy Cup, the top-performing players for each day will have the opportunity to earn the Galaxy Scout Outfit. All players who participate in a minimum of five games will be awarded the Star Scout Wrap.

The Galaxy outfit as well as the other accessories will be accessible by players in the Item Shop later. But this game gives you a chance to get them the first. The number of players to qualify as the ‘daily regional winners’ is not constant. While top 10,000 players will get the tag in Europe, top 2,500 gamers will become daily regional winners from the NA West.

There is a chance for players to win more than one prize in different categories. But under no circumstance will they be awarded more of the same prize.