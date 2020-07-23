Thursday, July 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Samsung Fortnite Galaxy Cup: Here's how you can get exclusive character skins

The Samsung Fortnite Galaxy Cup will take place in two sessions on two days – 25 July and 26 July.


FP TrendingJul 23, 2020 16:28:52 IST

Samsung is hosting Fortnite Galaxy Cupwhich will give users the chance to win new Galaxy Scout skin or outfit. This Galaxy-themed character skin is one of the many in-game prizes that are making the global tournament attractive. A brand new Star Scout Wrap is also up for grabs.

The Cup will take place in two sessions on two days (25 July and 26 July). Each session will last for three hours approximately where players can participate in up to 10 matches in every session and gain points depending upon how many eliminations they have suffered.

Samsung Fortnite Galaxy Cup: Heres how you can get exclusive character skins

Fortnite Galaxy Cup

How to play the Fortnite Galaxy Cup?

According to Epic Games, the Cup is open to all Android users who have Fortnite compatible devices. Download the game from the Galaxy Store and set up the controls. When looking forward to joining in on the competition, you can click on the ‘Compete’ option in the game and enter the tournament.

During the Galaxy Cup, the top-performing players for each day will have the opportunity to earn the Galaxy Scout Outfit. All players who participate in a minimum of five games will be awarded the Star Scout Wrap.

The Galaxy outfit as well as the other accessories will be accessible by players in the Item Shop later. But this game gives you a chance to get them the first. The number of players to qualify as the ‘daily regional winners’ is not constant. While top 10,000 players will get the tag in Europe, top 2,500 gamers will become daily regional winners from the NA West.

There is a chance for players to win more than one prize in different categories. But under no circumstance will they be awarded more of the same prize.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Unreal Engine

Epic Games launches an iOS app for Unreal Engine to let users capture their facial expression

Jul 10, 2020
Epic Games launches an iOS app for Unreal Engine to let users capture their facial expression
Far Cry 6: Ubisoft confirms game in teaser; Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame to play lead antagonist Anton

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6: Ubisoft confirms game in teaser; Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame to play lead antagonist Anton

Jul 11, 2020
Fortnite adds a new Black Manta skin, says it is 'Aquaman's greatest nemesis'

Fortnite

Fortnite adds a new Black Manta skin, says it is 'Aquaman's greatest nemesis'

Jul 17, 2020
Fourteen-minute gameplay of Mafia: Definitive Edition leaked before revised 25 September launch date

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Fourteen-minute gameplay of Mafia: Definitive Edition leaked before revised 25 September launch date

Jul 22, 2020
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 gets new rewards, monthly and yearly subscription plans

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 gets new rewards, monthly and yearly subscription plans

Jul 15, 2020
Twitter hacking of celebrities, politicians, brands' accounts alarms experts about the platform's security

Twitter Hack

Twitter hacking of celebrities, politicians, brands' accounts alarms experts about the platform's security

Jul 17, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020