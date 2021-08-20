FP Trending

To celebrate the success of PUBG Mobile’s Indian version, game streaming and eSports platform Rooter will host one of India's biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments – Rooter Pro Scrims – from 21 to 27 August, 2021, where the top 40 teams from across India will participate in a week-long tournament. Rooter has partnered with Wings Lifestyle, an India-based manufacturer of low latency gaming earbuds, to host the event. The tournament will take place in two phases for a massive prize pool amounting to Rs 2,50,000.

As per Rooter, the initial phase will take place during the first four days of the tournament. Teams will play three matches a day. The winning team will win Rs 40,000, while the second-placed team will receive Rs 30,000 and the third-placed team will win Rs 20,000. The Most Valuable Player in phase one will receive Rs 10,000.

In the second (or ‘Conquerer’) phase, the winning teams will receive a prize of Rs 60,000. Teams securing second position will be awarded Rs 35,000; the third-placed team will receive Rs 25,000 and the fourth-placed team wins Rs 10,000. The Most Valuable Player and team in the second phase will receive Rs 10,000 each. The top performer of the day or the winner of the ‘Wings Phantom of the day’ title will be awarded Rs 5,000 and a Wings Phantom Bluetooth Headset.

For the uninitiated, Battlegrounds Mobile India is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by Krafton. The game has three modes – Solo, Duo, and Squad Battle Royale. The Battle Royale mode has several teams playing on a single map. Launched on July 2, 2020, the key objective of the game is to discover better loot and to survive by being the only team alive in the match. The game is exclusive to the Indian market.

Footage from the Rooter Pro Scrims 2021 tournament will be streamed as a 28-hour compilation across Rooter & YouTube.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the largest mobile game launches ever, with over 50 million downloads registered within a month.