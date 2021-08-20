Friday, August 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Rooter and Wings Lifestyle will host Pro Scrims 2021, one of India's biggest BGMI Invitational tournaments

The top 40 teams from across India will participate in the Rooter Pro Scrims 2021, one of India's biggest BGMI tournaments that will go on for a full week.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2021 16:21:02 IST

To celebrate the success of PUBG Mobile’s Indian version, game streaming and eSports platform Rooter will host one of India's biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments – Rooter Pro Scrims – from 21 to 27 August, 2021, where the top 40 teams from across India will participate in a week-long tournament. Rooter has partnered with Wings Lifestyle, an India-based manufacturer of low latency gaming earbuds, to host the event. The tournament will take place in two phases for a massive prize pool amounting to Rs 2,50,000.

As per Rooter, the initial phase will take place during the first four days of the tournament. Teams will play three matches a day. The winning team will win Rs 40,000, while the second-placed team will receive Rs 30,000 and the third-placed team will win Rs 20,000. The Most Valuable Player in phase one will receive Rs 10,000.

In the second (or ‘Conquerer’) phase, the winning teams will receive a prize of Rs 60,000. Teams securing second position will be awarded Rs 35,000; the third-placed team will receive Rs 25,000 and the fourth-placed team wins Rs 10,000. The Most Valuable Player and team in the second phase will receive Rs 10,000 each. The top performer of the day or the winner of the ‘Wings Phantom of the day’ title will be awarded Rs 5,000 and a Wings Phantom Bluetooth Headset.

For the uninitiated, Battlegrounds Mobile India is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by Krafton. The game has three modes – Solo, Duo, and Squad Battle Royale. The Battle Royale mode has several teams playing on a single map. Launched on July 2, 2020, the key objective of the game is to discover better loot and to survive by being the only team alive in the match. The game is exclusive to the Indian market.

Footage from the Rooter Pro Scrims 2021 tournament will be streamed as a 28-hour compilation across Rooter & YouTube.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the largest mobile game launches ever, with over 50 million downloads registered within a month.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users: All you need to know

Aug 18, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users: All you need to know
Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store; confirms the launch of iOS version soon

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store; confirms the launch of iOS version soon

Aug 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021