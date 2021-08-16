Monday, August 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Rockstar Games is reportedly remastering three iconic GTA titles: Here’s all you need to know

Remastered versions of GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas and GTA III are set to be released before the end of 2021, according to a new report.


FP TrendingAug 16, 2021 19:03:51 IST

Long-rolling rumours on Twitter, Reddit and various forums seem to be true: Rockstar Games is in the process of remastering three iconic Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games, Kotaku reported. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, utilised DMCA takedowns to classic GTA mods deleted from the internet before announcing it currently has three remastered games in development.

According to the report, Rockstar is remastering Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto III, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, with Unreal Engine. The new versions of these games are said to have a mix of 'new and old graphics', an updated UI with the classic icons, which will ensure the newer renditions stay true to the PS2-era GTA games.

Remasters of the iconic GTA games will retain the look and feel of the original titles. Image: Tech2/Amaan Ahmed

Remasters of the iconic GTA games will retain the look and feel of the original titles. Image: Tech2/Amaan Ahmed

The report says the three GTA remasters are currently in their final development phase. According to the sources cited, Rockstar Dundee, a Scottish studio, has taken up the charge of developing the remastered games and the next-gen GTA V ports to be launched later this year. Dundee has previously worked on Crackdown 2, Crackdown 3 and assisted the development of Master Chief Collection.

Initially, Rockstar had these re-releases packaged together to be given to players who purchased the upcoming next-gen ports of GTA V and GTA Online as a bonus or ‘thank you gift’. With the change of plans, the remastered titles are scheduled for launch in late October to early November for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia and mobile phones.

PC and mobile ports may be scheduled for a release next year, as the company may develop the console ports first. The three games may be released in one package to be sold digitally. Rockstar also has plans to develop new ports of classic games such as Red Dead Redemption. However, this decision will be dependent on the sales of the GTA re-releases.

For now, Rockstar only has plans for remastering the Grand Theft Auto games and the GTA V next-gen ports. The games are expected to be launched later this year on a variety of platforms, including the Nintendo Switch handheld console.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Bully, Red Dead Revolver, Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition REMIX now available on PSN

Dec 21, 2012
Bully, Red Dead Revolver, Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition REMIX now available on PSN
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories coming to PSN next week

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories coming to PSN next week

Mar 30, 2013
Reservoir Dogs not welcome in Australia

Reservoir Dogs not welcome in Australia

Jun 28, 2006
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now on PlayStation Network

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now on PlayStation Network

Jan 31, 2013
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas making its way to PSN this week

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas making its way to PSN this week

Dec 11, 2012
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas coming to WP8, iOS and Android in December

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas coming to WP8, iOS and Android in December

Nov 27, 2013

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021