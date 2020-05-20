Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift testing begins, to be rolled out in alpha stage in June

Initially, League of Legends: Wild Rift may support 32-bit Android processors and for iOS, it will run on iPhone 6 and above.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 17:37:05 IST

Riot Games, developer behind games like League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra, is starting to test a new game for mobile users. The game is expected to be called League of Legends: Wild Rift.

As per a tweet by League of Legends, the upcoming game will be rolled out in alpha stage in the month of June in Brazil and the Philippines.

League of Legends: Wild Rift. Image: Twitter

As per a report by esports website Dexetro, Riot Games has also revealed the specifications needed to play the game on mobile. Players will need a device with at least 1.5 GB of RAM and should run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor and Andreno 306 GPU or above.

At the time of launch, League of Legends: Wild Rift may support 32-bit Android processors and for iOS, it will run on iPhone 6 and above.

“We’re aiming to make the game available to as many devices as we can while not compromising on Wild Rift’s core gameplay,” Riot Games said.

The details of League of Legends: Wild Rift was shared by Riot Games after a glitch that saw the game go live for a brief moment on Google Play Store. The error was later fixed by the game developer.

“We’ve also seen reports that push notifications have been sent out to some players saying that the game is available. We’re still tracking down the source of where this is happening, but to be clear: the game is not available yet, so please don’t download anything fishy! Thanks to everyone that helped us troubleshoot so far,” the developer said.

Riot Games said that more information on League of Legends: Wild Rift will be available by the end of this month.

According to a report by Express, League of Legends: Wild Rift will also be available on console sets.

