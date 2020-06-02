FP Trending

Riot Games has officially released its free-to-play first-person shooter game Valorant in India and other Asia-Pacific and Oceaania regions. The Windows PC game has also gone live in Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries.

According to a report by Express, Riot Games has updated the day patch notes for Valorant that adds the new Ascent map, which is set in Italy.

VALORANT is LIVE in Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries. pic.twitter.com/uAmu2bF1xa — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2020

The game developer has also added a new Agent called Reyna and a mode titled Spike Rush.

As per the game's official website, Valorant is a "5v5 tac-shooter matchup" that requires players to choose an Agent armed with adaptive, swift, and lethal abilities that create opportunities to let the gunplay shine.

VALORANT is LIVE in KR, Asia-Pacific, and OCE. pic.twitter.com/0IorkloIk2 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 1, 2020

According to a report in Polygon, the changes introduced in the game from its beta version, apart from balance updates, include the introduction of the game's newest character Called Reyna, a new map called Ascent and a new game mode called Spike Rush. Valorant has also included several quality-of-life updates as well.

As per the report, Ascent is a map set in a Venice-like city with certain areas of the map that can be opened and closed during rounds. The new mode, Spike Rush will give players a faster and more casual mode that does not take an hour per match.

Gamespot has revealed that the character of Reyna is "a kill or be killed kind of Agent." The report quoted character design lead Ryan "Morello" Scott as saying that Reyna is an offensive powerhouse who excels in danger and can grow more powerful as she increases her body count. According to Scott, she is useless if she does not get to fight and gain strength.