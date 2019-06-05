tech2 News Staff

Season four of Rick and Morty doesn’t come out for the next few months and until then, co-creator Justin Roiland has a game for the fans. Trover Saves the Universe is a weird and disturbing game (in a good way, probably) that is out now on PC and PlayStation 4.

From the looks of it, the game is primarily meant for virtual reality platforms. So, the game can be played with the PSVR and VR headsets on the PC. But it's also available on the PC, selling on Steam and Epic Games Stores. It comes from Squanch Games, a studio that was co-founded by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and former Gears of War executive producer Tanya Watson in 2016. Trover Saves the Universe was initially announced at E3 last year. Check out the trailer below. Mind you, it has heavy swearing, just like the TV show.

The description of the game reads: “Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic named Glorkon who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. You're partnered with Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster who isn’t a huge fan of working or being put in the position of having to save the universe. He’s also not that big a fan of you quite frankly, and neither am I. (Jk, you’re great).”

Although this is the first game from Squanch Games, Adult Swim (adult-oriented content division of Cartoon Network) had previously published a VR game called Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality developed by Owlchemy Labs. This time, the new game has been developed and published by Squanch Games itself. The game can be bought and downloaded right away from the above-mentioned online marketplaces.

