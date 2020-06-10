Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
Resident Evil 8: Village accidentally confirmed by a German retailer site GamesOnly

Resident Evil 8: Village might be a part of the PS5 gameplay reveal event showcase, which was rescheduled for tomorrow.


FP TrendingJun 10, 2020 16:15:49 IST

It seems that Resident Evil will continue with the story where it left off last time. A listing was spotted on a German retailer site GamesOnly, which confirmed Resident Evil 8: Village along with a mock box art and a tagline which states that it could be the "darkest and cruelest addition to the franchise."

The listing was first spotted by Twitter user Ken Xyro, who shared the poster of the Resident Evil Village, along with the link to the GamesOnly website.

Resident Evil

According to a report in PlayStationLifestyle, Resident Evil 8: Village saw numerous rumours and leaks this year.

It added that the box art in the tweet mentions that it is a “non-official artwork” and features a GamesOnly watermark.

The leaked listing sparked rumours that Resident Evil 8: Village will be a part of the PS5 gameplay reveal event showcase, which was rescheduled for tomorrow (11 June).

A report in ScreenRant mentions that Resident Evil 8 will be the first new mainline game from the franchise in nearly three years.

However, Capcom, the developer and publisher behind the game, has released two remakes of early entries in the series. They released Resident Evil 2: Remake which is an updated version of the 1998 original and switches the perspective to a third-person, over-the-shoulder view. The company also published Resident Evil 3, a reimagining of 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, earlier this year.

