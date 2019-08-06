Tuesday, August 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 ships 25 million copies: Take-Two Interactive earnings report

Rockstar’s open-world western game had racked up $725 million in the first three days of launch


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 17:32:59 IST

Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached a new milestone in its sales. Rockstar’s latest successful open-world game has managed to ship 25 million copies since its release. It was revealed during parent company Take-Two Interactive’s earnings report.

Red Dead Redemption 2 ships 25 million copies: Take-Two Interactive earnings report

Red Dead Redemption 2.

The shipment figures are until 30 June 2019. By 31 April, the game had sold 24 million copies. The figures revealed are the number of copies shipped to retailers and although it doesn’t accurately show consumer sales, it’s indicative towards that figure. Red Dead Redemption 2 managed to bring in 16 percent of the Take-Two’s revenue in the first quarter.

Other details announced in the earnings report, as reported by GameSpot, stated that NBA 2K16 shipped 12 million copies and Civilisation VI shipped 5.5 million copies. 2K’s Borderlands franchise shipped a total of 48 million copies where Borderlands 2 was responsible for 22 million out of it.

Grand Theft Auto V remains the undefeated king in terms of the sales with over 110 million copies shipped till date. It’s still pulling in a lot of money for the company as evident for being responsible for 28 percent of the Take-Two’s net revenue in the last financial quarter which is about $151.3 million. As reported by PC Games Insider, this figure is from the three months until 30 June 2019.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

BuzzPatrol

Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota to compete for AACTA's Best Asian Film Award 2019 nomination

Jul 26, 2019
Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota to compete for AACTA's Best Asian Film Award 2019 nomination

science

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019