tech2 News Staff

Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached a new milestone in its sales. Rockstar’s latest successful open-world game has managed to ship 25 million copies since its release. It was revealed during parent company Take-Two Interactive’s earnings report.

The shipment figures are until 30 June 2019. By 31 April, the game had sold 24 million copies. The figures revealed are the number of copies shipped to retailers and although it doesn’t accurately show consumer sales, it’s indicative towards that figure. Red Dead Redemption 2 managed to bring in 16 percent of the Take-Two’s revenue in the first quarter.

Other details announced in the earnings report, as reported by GameSpot, stated that NBA 2K16 shipped 12 million copies and Civilisation VI shipped 5.5 million copies. 2K’s Borderlands franchise shipped a total of 48 million copies where Borderlands 2 was responsible for 22 million out of it.

Grand Theft Auto V remains the undefeated king in terms of the sales with over 110 million copies shipped till date. It’s still pulling in a lot of money for the company as evident for being responsible for 28 percent of the Take-Two’s net revenue in the last financial quarter which is about $151.3 million. As reported by PC Games Insider, this figure is from the three months until 30 June 2019.

