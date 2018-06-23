Saturday, June 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 23 June, 2018 14:12 IST

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release accidentally confirmed by Rockstar developer

The game is officially slated to arrive on 26 October on PS4 and Xbox One. PC release date unknown.

Red Dead Redemption is a sacred name for gamers. The game, originally released as a console-exclusive, is considered by many to be one of Rockstar Games’, the game’s developer, best games. A few years ago, we heard rumours of a sequel.

Since then, PC gamers have been petitioning for a PC release of Red Dead Redemption 2, a petition that seems to have finally paid off. The company has never officially acknowledged that a PC release is in the works, but several dropped hints and proverbial winks have left everyone in the PC gaming community sufficiently confident in an inevitable PC release.

The latest news, however, almost confirms the rumour.

 

Red Dead Redemption 2 may come to PC

An intrepid Reddit user, who goes by the theinsightfulwatcher, found a LinkedIn profile of an unnamed Rockstar developer who listed work on a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 on his profile.

Another Reddit user on the same thread claims that a memo is going out to Rockstar employees, reminding them to not “put stuff like this on their resumes.”

While the game is officially slated to arrive on 26 October on PS4 and Xbox One, we’ve no idea when a PC release will happen. Judging by Rockstar’s past, the PC release, if it happens, should arrive next year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to be an open-world game in the same vein as GTA V, but it's set in the Wild West and not the modern world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive on consoles this October

Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive on consoles this October

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

Rockstar Games announces Red Dead Redemption 2

Oct 19, 2016

Red Dead Redemption 2 release date might have been leaked by UK retailer

Mar 27, 2017

Rockstar files new Bully trademark in Europe

Nov 26, 2013

E3 2016: Rumour has it that we'll see a Red Dead Redemption sequel and remake at E3

Jun 08, 2016

Tech2Games

Tech2.Games S01E15: Cowboys, nitro junkies, tanks and lightsabers

Oct 01, 2017

Viral ad website for Grand Theft Auto V goes live

Aug 02, 2012

science

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018