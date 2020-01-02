Thursday, January 02, 2020Back to
Razer's fintech arm is bidding for a Digital Full Bank License in Singapore

Razer’s fintech business will have a 60 percent stake in a consortium of companies.


ReutersJan 02, 2020 18:58:32 IST

Gaming firm Razer Inc said on Thursday it is leading a consortium of companies that have applied for an online bank licence in Singapore, joining the race to shake up the city state’s financial sector.

Razers fintech arm is bidding for a Digital Full Bank License in Singapore

Razer Basilisk Ultimate mounted on the Razer Mouse Dock. Image: Razer

Razer’s fintech business will have a 60 percent stake in the consortium that includes insurance firm FWD and Sheng Siong Holdings, a private vehicle of the Lim brothers behind a Singaporean supermarket chain.

Razer Fintech said its bid to set up a retail bank will leverage “on the strength of Razer as a lifestyle brand synonymous with the youth and millennials, Razer’s global presence and the innovative digital payments platform Razer Fintech has built.”

Others in the consortium include venture firm Insignia Ventures Partners, mobile internet company LinkSure Global and vehicle marketplace Carro.

Earlier this week, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said it was teaming up with Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab to bid for the licence.

