Razer Turret: World’s first wireless mouse and keyboard for Xbox One released

Xbox One gamers will finally be able to do justice to FPS games with the Razer Turret.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 10:35:50 IST

Premium gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has launched the world’s first wireless mouse and keyboard that has been designed for the Xbox One video game console. The Razer Turret has more of a living room-friendly design since it’s made for the Xbox One console. However, it can be connected to any Windows PC or laptop.

Razer Turret for Xbox One.

Xbox had announced support for keyboard and mouse last year and now several games natively support it. This is great for cross-play between console and PC gamers playing first-person shooter games. Cross-play allows gamers from different gaming platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Switch, etc., to play against each other. It’s an unfair advantage to PC gamers since aiming with a mouse is way easier than struggling with a joystick on a console controller. Since Xbox already supports cross-play between platforms, it was just a matter of time.

Built for couch gaming, the keyboard has Razer’s mechanical switches with a durability of 80 million keystrokes. Whereas the mouse looks similar to the Razer Mamba wireless using an optical sensor capable of going up to 16,000 DPI and switches with a durability of 50 million keystrokes. The Turret connects to the Xbox One using a 2.4 GHz wireless receiver plugged into the console.

Both the keyboard and mouse support RGB lighting with the entire spectrum of 16.8 million colours. The Razer Turret supports Razer Chroma and Xbox Dynamic lighting both, so gamers will be able to enjoy better immersion when the lighting syncs up with in-game actions. Depending on whether the lighting is enabled, users will be able to enjoy 30-50 hours of usage on a single charge on the mouse. For the keyboard, it will last up to 11 hours with lighting enabled whereas it can go up to 43 hours with no illumination. It comes with a handy Xbox key that will open up the Xbox dashboard to allow users to browse content or switch themes.

Razer Turret for Xbox One couch gaming.

For now, the Razer Turret supports only a handful of games as follows:

  • Gears of War 5
  • Fortnite
  • Warframe
  • Minecraft
  • X-Morph: Defense
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Bomber Crew
  • Children of Morta
  • DayZ
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Minion Masters
  • Moonlighter
  • Roblox
  • Strange Brigade
  • Vigor
  • Warface
  • Wargroove
  • War Thunder

The Razer Turret is selling for $250 on its own website and the Microsoft Store. We have no word yet on its availability in India.

