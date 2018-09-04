The Razer Phone was perhaps the device that has kickstarted the gaming smartphone trend after it was introduced last year. It inspired the Xiaomi Black Shark and the Asus ROG Phone, both of which had many gaming-centric features on it. And keeping this competition on, Razer now seems to have hinted in its earnings report that a Razer Phone 2 is on the horizon.

“Razer is now focusing its resources into the development of the second-generation Razer Phone and accompanying software releases which will extend its software and services from PC into the mobile market,” read an excerpt from Razer's earnings report.

Apart from confirming the Razer Phone 2, one interesting thing to note here is the mention of extending software and services from PC into the mobile market. As mentioned by an Android Authority report, Razer has several PC services, such as its Z Gold wallet and rewards platform and its Razer Game Store and it seems that they are the prime contenders for being introduced to Razer's mobile platform.

As to what we can expect from the device, it would seem that the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC is a given and if Razer is releasing it next year we might even see the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The same 120 GHz display that was seen on the first Razer Phone will in likelihood be implemented on the second generation as well.

Apart from that we expect the device to perhaps have a taller display, include the same massive copper heat pipes or some other kind of cooling mechanism, up to or at least 8 GB of RAM and also perhaps a new and refreshed design. The Asus ROG Phone, for example, looks very gaming centric with its design and RGB backlighting and Razer could definitely take a cue from it.