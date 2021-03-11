Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
Rainbow Six Siege South Asia Nationals open qualifiers begin on 20 March: All you need to know

Teams from the Indian subcontinent will be able to participate in the open qualifiers to win a spot in the closed qualifier.


FP TrendingMar 11, 2021 16:56:30 IST

Ubisoft is staging the second season of Rainbow Six Siege South Asia Nationals with the open qualifiers set to start from 20 March. Teams from the Indian subcontinent will be able to participate in the open qualifiers to win a spot in the closed qualifier. From here, the two best teams will go-ahead to compete in Stage 1 of the Asia-Pacific Playoffs of the tournament. Depending upon their performance and final ranking in the APAC Playoffs, teams will then have a chance to win a share of the May Six Major prize money.

The first open qualifier is set to begin on 20 March and it will go on till 21 March.

According to a press release, the format for the South Asia nationals 2021 is going to be the same as the first season. There will be single elimination open qualifiers where anybody from the geographical location is allowed to participate. The closed qualifiers will see double elimination to screen the two teams that will be joining the APAC Playoffs bracket at the end of Stage 1.

Ubisoft announced the schedule for the tournament which will have four open qualifiers followed by one closed qualifier. The first open qualifier is set to begin on 20 March and it will go on till 21 March. The second open qualifier will take place between 27 to 28 March. While the third open qualifier has been scheduled for 3 to 4 March, the last open qualifier will be held from 10 to 11 April. Lastly, the closed qualifier will be organised from 16 to 18 April.

The APAC Stage 1 Playoffs will take place in late April and Ubisoft will be releasing the details soon, as per the press release. Teams qualifying for the APAC Stage 1 Playoffs  are eligible to win a part of the APAC Playoffs prize pool. The first prize is worth $5,000. Meanwhile, the first prize for the regular prize pool is $3,000.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


