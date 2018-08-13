If you aren't awake of QuakeCon, it is an annual event where Bethesda Softworks, the makers of popular titles such as Quake, Doom and Fallout etc, showcase and celebrate their games.

This year, QuakeCon took place from 9 to 12 August and along with the teasers and gameplay trailers, Bethesda also hosted a multiday esports tournament for The Elder Scrolls: Legends and Quake Champions, as well as panels for upcoming games like Fallout 76. Here's a quick rundown of all the key takeaways and sneak peeks from the event, along with your first glimpse of gameplay from Doom Eternal.

Quake Champions will be free to play — permanently

Announced in 2016, Quake Champions has been free to play for early access players since 2017, though according to a report by Polygon, there are paid and pack options in the game. The first-person shooter mode in the game combines heroes from the Quake series along with characters from id Software's Doom’s Doomslayer and Wolfenstein’s B.J. Blazkowicz among others.

Quake Champions is now FREE TO PLAY! Get into the Arena on Steam or the https://t.co/VKFjPPCSFd Launcher! pic.twitter.com/joyc5LWpUt — Quake Champions (@Quake) August 10, 2018

Neither id Software nor Bethesda has announced a date for the final release of the game but they did show off a new trailer which introduces Quake’s Death Knight character as the latest addition to the game.

Elder Scrolls Online to have werewolves

Bethesda announced the next expansion in the Elders Scrolls Online series named Wolfhunter which was just released for PC and comes out later this month for console users. As the name suggests, Wolfhunter which is expected to involves hunting werewolves and the daedric prince Hircine. The following expansion named Murkmire was also teased and will take players to the swampy Black Marsh, the homeland of the Argonians. Murkmire’s release date is yet to be announced.

Doom Eternal Gameplay

The anticipated first gameplay footage featured not only some new sick-looking weapons but also showcased new gameplay mechanics.

Another major highlight of the gameplay footage was a look at the demons in the game which have been reimagined and updated from the 2016 release of Doom along with new ones which haven't been seen before. The makers of the game also let you control a demon within the game which makes it more fun.

The other major announcement about Doom Eternal was the fact that apart from being available for the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One, the game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch, which is massive news for Switch owners.

Rage 2 brings back vehicles

Vehicles were a major part of the original Rage franchise and Rage 2 is no different. The vehicles are back and are bigger and are even more fun to watch during convoy battles. The extended gameplay footage focussed a lot on the convoy takeover, where the player is required to take down an army of vehicles followed by a boss vehicle.

The gameplay also showcases new weapons, better in-game mechanics and the extra difficulty of having to deal with different factions. These factions all have different strengths and weaknesses which need to be utilised to beat them.

Rage 2 is expected to come out in spring next year and will be launched for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.