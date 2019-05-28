Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Quake II is getting a ray tracing demo and it will be free to download from 6 June

NVIDIA and Bethesda have worked together to bring Quake II with an RTX makeover

Abhijit DeyMay 28, 2019 21:31:20 IST

While Computex 2019 is underway, NVIDIA said that it had been working for a long time with Bethesda to give Quake II an RTX overhaul. Already showcased earlier at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) this year, both the companies have collaborated to turn the demo into an actual playable game for everyone. It comes out on 6 June at 6.30 pm as a free download.

Quake II is getting a ray tracing demo and it will be free to download from 6 June

Quake II RTX. Image: NVIDIA.

Quake II RTX highlights

Since Quake II RTX is using path tracing, NVIDIA says that the game has high ray tracing workloads that will require RT Cores. Apparently, Quake II RTX has been implemented with the highest workloads of any ray-traced game until now. While most of the RTX supported games don’t implement the complete set of ray tracing features and explore only shadows or reflections, Quake II RTX includes much more. The game features global illumination, dynamic time of daylight, water refraction and reflections, etc.

Here’s the full list of all the updates coming with the game:

  • Improved Global Illumination rendering, with three selectable quality, presets, including two-bounce GI
  • Multiplayer support
  • Time of day options that radically change the appearance of some levels
  • New weapon models & textures
  • New dynamic environments (Stroggos surface, and space)
  • Better physically based atmospheric scattering, including settings for Stroggos sky
  • Real-time reflectivity of the player and weapon model on water and glass surfaces, and player model shadows, for owners of the complete game (the original Shareware release does not include player models)
  • Improved ray tracing denoising technology
  • All 3,000+ original game textures have been updated with a mix of Q2XP mod-pack textures and our own enhancements
  • Updated effects with new sprites and particle animations
  • Dynamic lighting for items such as blinking lights, signs, switches, elevators and moving objects
  • Caustics approximation to improve water lighting effects
  • High-quality screenshot mode that makes your screenshots look even better
  • Support for the old OpenGL renderer, enabling you to switch between RTX ON and RTX OFF
  • Cylindrical projection mode for a wide-angle field of view on widescreen displays
Quake II RTX. Image: NVIDIA.

Quake II RTX. Image: NVIDIA.

Quake II RTX minimum requirements

Although Quake II RTX is going to be a free download, users who want to try it out will need to own the original Quake II game. The NVIDIA blog post about the announcement mentions that a downloadable installer will be available from its website at launch. On running the installer, it will ask for the location of the installed game and once it’s directed to the installed path, it will replace the original game’s assets with the appropriate RTX files.

NVIDIA recommends the following minimum system specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-3220, or AMD equivalent
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, or higher
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 2 GB available space
  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Quake II RTX. Image: NVIDIA.

Quake II RTX. Image: NVIDIA.

Quake II has been a popular classic and although RTX support sounds cool, the original game that came out in 1997 was iconic for its time and remains a fun game to play even today. It’s been probably a decade since I played the game and this would be the best time to revisit it with all the updated textures and obviously, all the RTX sorcery.

When the demo was showcased for the first time at GTC 2019, I was impressed by how appealing Quake II looked with global illumination and upgraded textures. Now that the game is official, I’m looking forward to trying it out.

The update has the first three levels but it doesn’t include the expansion packs. However, the good news is that NVIDIA is going to post the source code of Quake II RTX on its Github page soon. This means that the community will be free to use the files to bring some more RTX goodness out of Quake II. Considering how well-loved the game is among fans, I’m pretty sure we’re definitely getting more of Quake II RTX in the future.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Intel

Intel announces 10th Gen ‘Ice Lake’ Intel Core processors and Iris Plus graphics

May 28, 2019
Intel announces 10th Gen ‘Ice Lake’ Intel Core processors and Iris Plus graphics
Intel unveils the Core i9-9900KS CPU with all cores always running at 5 GHz

Intel

Intel unveils the Core i9-9900KS CPU with all cores always running at 5 GHz

May 27, 2019
AMD partner Sapphire reportedly leaks Navi XT and Navi Pro GPUs before launch

AMD

AMD partner Sapphire reportedly leaks Navi XT and Navi Pro GPUs before launch

May 24, 2019
Qualcomm and Lenovo unveil the first Snapdragon-powered 5G PC at Computex

Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Lenovo unveil the first Snapdragon-powered 5G PC at Computex

May 28, 2019
ASUS announces the VivoBook S14 and S15 with new ScreenPad 2.0 secondary display

ASUS

ASUS announces the VivoBook S14 and S15 with new ScreenPad 2.0 secondary display

May 27, 2019
ASUS unveils the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) with ScreenPad Plus secondary display

ASUS

ASUS unveils the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) with ScreenPad Plus secondary display

May 27, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019