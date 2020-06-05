FP Trending

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is now available for free to play on Steam for the weekend. The whole game will be unlocked for players including the new Ranked playlist. The only exception will be the in-game store.

PUBG posted a short message on their website informing gamers about the move.

"As safety measures surrounding COVID-19 continue to keep people in their homes, the #PlayApartTogether message remains just as important. To further support this industry wide initiative, we’re running a PUBG Free Play Weekend on Steam!" it wrote.

From June 4th to 8th, PUBG is Free To Play and 50% off. #PlayApartTogether with PUBG and Steam! pic.twitter.com/c6cQS3E3Sp — PUBG (@PUBG) May 28, 2020

Gamers can try out PUBG on Steam for free from 4 June 5.30 pm IST until 8 June 10.30 pm IST.

If gamers want to keep on playing PUBG after the weekend, they can purchase it at a discounted price.

The report mentions that those who want to play PUBG over the weekend, can go to Steam and head over to the PUBG page. Once there, click the 'Play Game ' button. After the game finishes installing on the PC, you can easily play PUBG.

However, one will not be able to make any microtransactions or purchases until they have bought the game.

PUBG is also available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One but the game will not be available on either of these platforms for free.

PUBG last month added the 7.2 patch notes. The update includes a Ranked Mode, tiers and divisions as well as adjustments to various firearms. There are some tweaks to the armour in PUBG patch 7.2 as well.

“Vests not only provided armour but also provided additional inventory space. However, it felt pretty bad to immediately lose that space when your vest was destroyed in combat,” PUBG said.

With the update, vests don’t disappear upon being destroyed and players can retain the additional inventory space.