Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG to get revamped Sanhok map with loot truck, decoy grenades from 22 July

In the refreshed map, the Quarry will also see changes like larger stone blocks to provide better cover from opponents.


FP TrendingJul 15, 2020 16:22:09 IST

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, will soon be getting some new features and improvements to the Sanhok map. The upcoming changes will be part of the 8.1 update that will be available on the PC version of the game from 22 July. The console version would receive the update from 30 July.

PUBG shared a 34-second teaser on its Twitter that gives a look at reworked areas, a decoy grenade and a loot truck.

PUBG to get revamped Sanhok map with loot truck, decoy grenades from 22 July

Image: Pubg

In another tweet, PUBG wrote, "In the deep of the Jungle, even your ears can't be trusted." PUBG also said," If you want it you're gonna bleed but it's the price to pay."

PUBG has also shared the patch note for the upcoming update 8.1 that would bring changes to the island of Sanhok.

As per the patch note, the update has completely reworked the Bootcamp. It would see a number of line of sight for long-range engagements and also lots of cover for players to advance on opponents.

The Quarry will also see changes as the stone blocks in the area will now have larger stone blocks to provide better cover from opponents with the high ground. Some perilous rope bridges have also been added, giving more options to players for crossing without having to go through or around.

A decoy grenade which has been introduced in the Sanhok map in the upcoming update creates sounds of shooting bullets when thrown, said a report by BGR.

The decoy grenade looks very much similar to a regular grenade but has a yellow band across it.

Apart from these, the Loot Truck which is a new feature will give players an additional, albeit risky, way to gear up. It can be damaged and destroyed with weapons/throwables.

The update would introduce changes including re-mastered weather, challenge missions.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July

Jul 07, 2020
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July
PUBG Mobile brings new anti-cheating measure, announces cheaters’ account to be banned for 10 years

Pubg Mobile

PUBG Mobile brings new anti-cheating measure, announces cheaters’ account to be banned for 10 years

Jul 14, 2020
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 gets new rewards, monthly and yearly subscription plans

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 gets new rewards, monthly and yearly subscription plans

Jul 15, 2020
TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

Apple

TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

Jun 30, 2020
India bans 59 Chinese apps under section 69A; what does the law mean, why the order lacks transparency

Chinese apps ban

India bans 59 Chinese apps under section 69A; what does the law mean, why the order lacks transparency

Jul 03, 2020
Ban on Chinese apps: Beijing's Mission in India accuses New Delhi of 'discriminatory practices', violating WTO rules

NewsTracker

Ban on Chinese apps: Beijing's Mission in India accuses New Delhi of 'discriminatory practices', violating WTO rules

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020