PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, will soon be getting some new features and improvements to the Sanhok map. The upcoming changes will be part of the 8.1 update that will be available on the PC version of the game from 22 July. The console version would receive the update from 30 July.

PUBG shared a 34-second teaser on its Twitter that gives a look at reworked areas, a decoy grenade and a loot truck.

I'll write on your tombstone, I thank you for dinner.

This game that we animals play is a winner. Return to Sanhok July 22nd 🌴 #PUBG8 pic.twitter.com/u8BkpVapjb — PUBG (@PUBG) July 13, 2020

In another tweet, PUBG wrote, "In the deep of the Jungle, even your ears can't be trusted." PUBG also said," If you want it you're gonna bleed but it's the price to pay."

If you want it you're gonna bleed but it's the price to pay. pic.twitter.com/CippsasUf2 — PUBG (@PUBG) July 11, 2020

PUBG has also shared the patch note for the upcoming update 8.1 that would bring changes to the island of Sanhok.

As per the patch note, the update has completely reworked the Bootcamp. It would see a number of line of sight for long-range engagements and also lots of cover for players to advance on opponents.

The Quarry will also see changes as the stone blocks in the area will now have larger stone blocks to provide better cover from opponents with the high ground. Some perilous rope bridges have also been added, giving more options to players for crossing without having to go through or around.

A decoy grenade which has been introduced in the Sanhok map in the upcoming update creates sounds of shooting bullets when thrown, said a report by BGR.

The decoy grenade looks very much similar to a regular grenade but has a yellow band across it.

Apart from these, the Loot Truck which is a new feature will give players an additional, albeit risky, way to gear up. It can be damaged and destroyed with weapons/throwables.

The update would introduce changes including re-mastered weather, challenge missions.