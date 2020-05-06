Wednesday, May 06, 2020Back to
PUBG teaser video reveals details about Mad Miramar map ahead of the official launch

PUBG Mobile will get a new Win94 weapon with a 2.7x scope, and a new submachine gun called the P90, which will be available in Arena mode.


FP TrendingMay 06, 2020 10:09:23 IST

PUBG Mobile has dropped a hint of what is coming with the 0.18.0 update, which will be launched on 7 May.

It took to Twitter to share a video teasing the new changes on the Miramar map. Sharing the video, it wrote, “Conquer the dangers of the desert.”

PUBG Mobile is in the final week of Season 12, and Season 13 will begin on 7 May.

The new update will be called ‘Mad Miramar’ and it is expected to bring changes to the PUBG Mobile version of the Miramar map. The map is the second to have been added to PUBG, and it was updated on the PC version of the game last year.

PUBG Mobile is also introducing ‘The Ruins’ — placed in the north-west corner of the map — to Miramar.

A new racetrack in Mad Miramar has been added, which features rollercoaster-like tracks for players to enjoy some thrilling driving experiences.

Apart from Mad Miramar, PUBG Mobile will get a new Win94 weapon with a 2.7x scope, and a new submachine gun called the P90, which will be available in Arena mode. The P90 will be capable of shooting up to 50 bullets at one go.

Players will also see a new ‘Canted Sight’ attachment, which they can use as a secondary scope. Users will get to toggle between the primary scope and the canted sight.

