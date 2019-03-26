Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
PUBG says it has fixed its Health Reminder, payments issue and the birthday crate

The Healthy Gameplay System error has been fixed and you should be able to play uninterrupted.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 10:13:15 IST

Last week PUBG introduced something called a Health Reminder for users of PUBG Mobile after concerns were arising about the game's adverse effects on the mental and physical health of children. The game was locked out for users who played it for more than six hours a day.

PUBG Mobile.

However, many of the players were complaining that a bug was locking out players who had played only an hour or two during the day. PUBG Mobile has issued a statement which said, "The Healthy Gameplay System error has been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted."

Does this mean that the six-hour ban has been lifted or that the bug has been resolved to let players complete their six-hour quota? We have reached out to PUBG mobile for comment and shall update the copy accordingly.

Apart from that, there was also a problem with the Birthday crate which did not give out items even after several attempts. PUBG says it has been resolved now. Along with this, a faulty payment option, which for some reason wasn't accepting any card details, is now up and running.

(Also Read- Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids)

The Health Reminder from PUBG also gave advice on the correct posture while playing, the brightness at which the game should be played and also recommends that the player should remain hydrated while playing.

The game has already been banned in several districts in Gujarat and people have been arrested for playing the game out in the open.

