Last week PUBG introduced something called a Health Reminder for users of PUBG Mobile after concerns were arising about the game's adverse effects on the mental and physical health of children. The game was locked out for users who played it for more than six hours a day.

However, many of the players were complaining that a bug was locking out players who had played only an hour or two during the day. PUBG Mobile has issued a statement which said, "The Healthy Gameplay System error has been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted."

Dear Players Basis feedback from the community, we have now changed the Birthday Crate. The Healthy Gameplay System error has also been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted. Lastly, payment systems are back up and running.We deeply apologize for the inconvenience! — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMobile_IN) March 23, 2019

Does this mean that the six-hour ban has been lifted or that the bug has been resolved to let players complete their six-hour quota? We have reached out to PUBG mobile for comment and shall update the copy accordingly.

Apart from that, there was also a problem with the Birthday crate which did not give out items even after several attempts. PUBG says it has been resolved now. Along with this, a faulty payment option, which for some reason wasn't accepting any card details, is now up and running.

The Health Reminder from PUBG also gave advice on the correct posture while playing, the brightness at which the game should be played and also recommends that the player should remain hydrated while playing.

The game has already been banned in several districts in Gujarat and people have been arrested for playing the game out in the open.

