PUBG PC is now available on 50 percent discount at Rs 499 on Steam till 29 April

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile announced that it is introducing a new mode called ‘Cold Front Survival’.


FP TrendingApr 24, 2020 17:18:24 IST

PUBG has become a wildly popular game since its debut in 2017. To reach out to more people, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is now discounting the game for PC users on Steam.

PUBG for PC is available at a 50 percent discount till 29 April 2020 on Steam. With the discount, you can download PUBG on your PC at just Rs 499, instead of the full Rs 999 price. The announcement of the discount was made on PUBG’s official Twitter handle.

Tap on this direct link to download PUBG on your PC.

On 22 April, PUBG Season 7 was made live for game lovers. The latest season brings back the snowy island of Vikendi after rework.

The update also includes the removal of snowmobiles and snow bikes, as well as the temporary removal of moonlight weather. Moonlight weather is expected to make a comeback in the game after some visual improvements.

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile announced that it is introducing a new mode called ‘Cold Front Survival’. The latest mode was rolled out on 16 April.

