Fortnite may be raking in the moolah and also have the biggest multiplayer userbase, but a recent report has shown that on PC, PUBG has taken a lead over Fortnite in terms of revenue this June. The report states that on consoles such as PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, Fortnite still remains the highest grossing game.

As per data released by SuperData, the most revenue generated on PC was by Riot Games' League of Legends followed by Dungeon Fighter Online (we've never heard of it either) and on the third position, we see PUBG. One of the main reasons for this jump in popularity would be the fact that the game went on sale on Steam for the first time ever, resulting in 4.7 million new units sold.

"PUBG sold 4.7 million units on PC in June, up significantly from May and only second to its peak month in October 2017. Growth was underpinned by a reduced price point of $19.99 on Steam," said the report. Fortnite was in the 6th position in the PC charts.

Fortnite however, remains the undisputed king of revenue as far as consoles are concerned. The report also states that Fortnite revenue passed PUBG by $23 million by March 2018. Also, Fortnite leads PUBG in terms of unique viewers on Twitch streams with the former having 14 million unique viewers as compared to 8.7 million PUBG had in February.