FP Trending

PUBG Mobile emerged at the top spot worldwide last month in terms of revenue. The multiplayer battle royale game reportedly garnered over $226 million in May ― a rise of 41 percent compared to the same month last year. It was launched in 2018.

According to SensorTower, PUBG Mobile from Tencent earned its major revenue, nearly 53 percent, from China, followed by 10.2 percent from the United States and 5.5 percent from Saudi Arabia.

Honor of Kings from Tencent followed PUBG Mobile, earning gross revenue of $204.5 million, a 42 percent year-over-year growth from May 2019. Out of $204.5 million, 95 percent income was from China, and 2.2 percent from Thailand.

The next in line was Roblox from Roblox Corporation, followed by Mixi’s Monster Strike and Moon Active’s Coin Master.

The coronavirus lockdown adopted by many countries is considered to be the reason behind the rising revenue for games.

Games like Pokémon GO from Niantic and Three Kingdoms Strategic from Alibaba also witnessed an increase in earning in May.

Pokémon GO recorded $82.2 million gross revenue, growth of 45.5 percent compared to May 2019. It was the game’s best month in terms of revenue since September 2019.

On the other hand, Three Kingdoms Strategic had its best month ever as it earned $85.4 million. It was released in September 2019 and is only available in China.

Tencent has been constantly bringing new additions to PUBG Mobile to keep its users engaged. It has recently introduced a new mode called ‘Mysterious Jungle’. It is only playable on the Sanhok map that was added as part of the 0.18.0 update earlier in May.