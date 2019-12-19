Thursday, December 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile will reportedly get drones similar to Call of Duty: Mobile

Drones on PUBG Mobile will be more of a spying tool rather than a mobile hunting machine.


tech2 News StaffDec 19, 2019 21:04:27 IST

Some leaked gameplay footage reveals that PUBG Mobile will bring drones to the popular battle royale game.

While the Call of Duty: Mobile app also has drones, the drones on PUBG Mobile will be more of a spying tool rather than a mobile hunting machine. This means that you can scout an area before making a move.

PUBG Mobile will reportedly get drones similar to Call of Duty: Mobile

PUBG Mobile being played on Android smartphone. Image: tech2/Omkar

This feature was spotted in a gameplay video by a YouTube streamer who goes by the name Catch.

It is currently unclear if the drones will be mounted with weapons, or if players will have the option to use them as a spying tool. The range of these drones has also not been revealed, especially when it comes to bigger maps.

In October, PUBG Mobile revealed new anti-cheat detection tools to identify and ban hackers in the game.

PUBG Mobile says its system runs a detection software that is able to scan for suspect software and modified game data. Cheating methods are evolving, PUBG Mobile employs a massive and ever-expanding library to cross-reference when detecting suspicious software.

