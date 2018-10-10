It was late July when PUBG Mobile last received a major update which a bunch of features including new weapons, war mode and a number of improvements under the hood. Fast forward to October and we are expecting another update to land very soon.

PUBG Mobile 0.8.5 has already been officially announced but players might have to wait as it is rolling out region wise. The official patch notes are out as well and as far as gameplay and new modes are concerned, there's nothing major here.

The update brings improved daily sign-in rewards, limits crew members to 6 and also fixes a number of minor issues which came with version 0.8.0. The thing that has caught eyeballs though is the fact that this update brings a ton of new outfits and exclusive emotes which come with it. Apart from that, there nothing here to be excited about.

#pubgmobile085 is now live!

- New outfit exclusive emotes.

- Improved Daily sign-in rewards.

- Crew members limit reduced to 6.

- Packs open right after purchase.

And more. The update is rolling out right now to all regions! pic.twitter.com/MTa9FpoZ1o — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 9, 2018

Days before announcing the update, Tencent put up a mysterious banner at Times Square, New York getting PUBG Mobile fans across the world excited. According to a report by Express, a message from Tencent after they put up the banner, read, “A mysterious banner for the game, displayed on the famous the Nasdaq MarketSite, already has onlookers going bananas. More details on the meaning of the PUBG MOBILE Times Square banner will be shared soon.”

It is only now that we know what the banner was all about.

Tencent announced a collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE (short for Bathing Ape) for PUBG Mobile, bringing exclusive outfits and content to the game. From what we know so far, these include a BAPE frying pan, a shark hoodie and a bunch of other BAPE-branded accessories.

We've looked for the update ourselves and at the time of writing this report, are yet to receive any prompt of an update so far.