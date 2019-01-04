tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile may be one of the most frequently updated Android games and the reason behind it is its massive popularity. The upcoming update to the mobile game will likely see the introduction of a new Zombies Mode which will likely add a few new weapons to the game as well.

The new Zombie Mode, which was anticipated ever since Tencent released a teaser of the PUBG Mobile-Resident Evil 2 crossover at the end of its 2018 PUBG Mobile Star Challenge, will finally make its way to the game later this month.

Popular YouTubers, GaMe LoVeRS and Mr.GHOST GAMING have uploaded new videos hinting at some of the new features PUBG Mobile might get with an upcoming update. There is no confirmation on whether the update will be numbered 0.10.5 or 0.11.0, however, the update will arrive this month between 18 - 20 January.

Along with the new mode, the videos suggest that Tencent might migrate the death cam feature from the PC version of PUBG to mobile. The option enables users to re-watch how they died and it might help them strategise better. The mobile version of PUBG could also finally get the MK 47 Mutant weapon, which supports a laser sight gun attachment with the upcoming update. The assault rifle was expected to make its way to the game with the now stable 0.10.0 update, but that did not happen.

That's not all. There's more being brought to mobile from the PC version. Tukshai, an autorickshaw or Tuk Tuk available in Sanhok for PC players, is also likely being added. Dynamic weather will reportedly be made available for Erangel and Miramar as well and the game developers could add new emotes and Classic Voices in the game.

The official changelog will throw light on more of the smaller upgrades and changes, but as far as PUBG Mobile updates go, this month's update is expected to be a fairly major one.

