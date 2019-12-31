tech2 News Staff

The Season 10 of PUBG Mobile will soon come to an end and as we move into the new year, the next season is reportedly already on its way next week. New details have emerged about Season 11 and there are many updates incoming.

Popularly known for PUBG Mobile leaks, Mr Ghost Gaming has posted a new video containing several leaks from the upcoming 0.16.5 update. While the majority of the update is all about cosmetic changes and new skins, there are a few functional updates as well.

Team Deathmatch Mode is receiving a refreshed loadout menu where players will be able to set their loadout before entering a match. Now, players will be able to choose the weapons and utilities that they want to carry into the rounds.

Most of the video showcased all the weapon skins and outfits that are arriving with the new update. An Ace tier reward is coming with a parachute and a new MK-14 weapon skin. Gold tier outfits and rewards were also shown.

Another useful update being introduced is the feature to download contents of modes that the players intends to play. Players can choose the mode they want to play and download them. So, Infection Mode and TDM will need to be downloaded manually. This shouldn’t affect older users who have already installed the game. Earlier, this separation was only available for different maps in the classic mode.

A new Winter Mode area has been apparently added in Erangel near Georgopol as well. There’s no official confirmation when the update will be live or when the current season ends.

