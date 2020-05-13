FP Trending

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 with a “Toy Playground” theme will be launched today. Royale Pass Season 13 is coming with a number of new features, including themed rewards such as skins and outfits.

Players will have access to ‘Cartoon Rangers’ in this toy-themed Royale Pass. They will get to choose between ‘Ice Ranger’ or ‘Fire Ranger’ at Rank 50 and receive the ‘Ultra Defender’ Set at Rank 100.

The ‘Puppet Agent’ outfit in the game will come in three forms. Players will have to reach the highest rank to upgrade the outfit to mythic rarity. To unlock cool upgrades for the outfit, players are required to complete ‘Toy Mastery’ of the ‘Puppet Agent’ series.

Royale Pass Season 13 also comes with improved mission reminders on the result page. This will help players see their mission progress easily.

PUBG has added reminders at the beginning and the end of the season. It has improved Royale Pass push notifications and tutorial guides, besides fixing known bugs.

PUBG launched its 0.18.0 update on 7 May. The update offers features such as more weapons, improvements, bug fixes and the ‘Mad Miramar’ map.

The new update has brought changes to the PUBG Mobile version of the Miramar map. A new racetrack in Mad Miramar has been introduced, which offers rollercoaster-like tracks for players.